Qi2 vs Qi1 wireless charging: Key differences and what they mean for you

Wireless charging is evolving with Qi2, promising better alignment, faster charging, and improved efficiency. How does it compare to Qi1? Here’s what you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 15 2025, 16:00 IST
Qi2 is revolutionising wireless charging with better alignment, faster speeds, and improved efficiency over Qi1. (Pexels)

Wireless charging technology has steadily gained ground in everyday life, offering a convenient alternative to the hassle of tangled cords. However, the trade-off has often been slower charging speeds compared to wired options. With the introduction of Qi2 by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the landscape of wireless charging is set for a change. Qi2 promises to address the key limitations of its predecessor, Qi1, by improving efficiency and aligning the technology with evolving user needs. Let's break down what has changed between the two standards and how these changes affect your charging experience.

Qi1 vs Qi2: Key Advancements

The Qi1 standard, the original wireless charging method, operates using electromagnetic induction. This requires a device to be precisely aligned with the charging pad to transfer power effectively. In practical terms, users often had to adjust their devices to find the optimal alignment, which, while not a major inconvenience, could disrupt the experience and slow down the charging process.

Qi2, on the other hand, introduces a significant upgrade in the form of the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP). This feature integrates magnets into both the charging pad and the device, ensuring perfect alignment each time you place your phone or device on the charger. This advancement enhances the efficiency of energy transfer by reducing energy loss, making charging faster and more reliable.

Also read: Here are the best sources for copyright-free stock images (2025)

Does Qi2 Offer Faster Charging?

When it comes to charging speed, Qi2 sets a new minimum baseline. Qi1 allowed for up to 15W wireless charging, but Qi2 raised this to 15W as the minimum standard, ensuring a consistent charging experience across all devices. The magnetic alignment of Qi2 also minimises energy waste, which, in turn, can lead to faster charging times. Additionally, the Qi2 standard is designed to support future high-wattage charging, potentially increasing power transfer rates beyond 15W in the future.

Qi2 Compatibility and Adoption Trends

Compatibility is another area where Qi2 shows improvement. While Qi2 chargers are fully compatible with Qi1 devices, to experience the full benefits of Qi2, including magnetic alignment and greater efficiency, you'll need a Qi2-compatible device. Moreover, Qi2 chargers include advanced safety features like foreign object detection and temperature control to prevent overheating and ensure a safe charging experience.

Also read: How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

As for adoption, the shift to Qi2 has begun. iPhones starting from the iPhone 12 all support Qi2. However, on the Android side, adoption has been slower. Only one Qi2-certified Android phone, the HMD Skyline, has been released so far. The upcoming Galaxy S25 Series is Qi-Ready, meaning it supports Qi2.1 charging, though it requires a special case with magnets to make full use of the new charging standard.

In short, while Qi1 served its purpose, Qi2 set a new standard by offering improved alignment, charging efficiency, and safety. As more devices adopt Qi2, users can expect a more seamless and efficient charging experience.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 16:00 IST
