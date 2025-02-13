Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Here are the best sources for copyright-free stock images (2025)

Here are the best sources for copyright-free stock images (2025)

Looking for the ideal stock image for your project? Here are the top 4 sources to get them from.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 17:12 IST
Here are the best sources for copyright-free stock images (2025)
Finding the right stock photo can be tricky at times. (Pixabay)

We all need copyright-free stock images from time to time, whether for blogging, making a presentation, or other creative projects. And of course, you need them for journalistic works, too. However, finding truly copyright-free images can sometimes be a challenge. It can also become tedious if you don't know where to look. Fortunately, there are several reliable sources that offer high-quality stock images, which you can even use.

Also Read: PlayStation State of Play: Days Gone Remastered, Saros, and other exciting unveils

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X200
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹80,999
Check details

1. Unsplash

Unsplash has been a popular platform for downloading high-quality photos. It features a simple UI and offers a vast selection of images to choose from. However, it's worth noting that many people tend to use Unsplash images, so there's a chance that the image you select for your work may already be in use elsewhere.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Pixabay

Pixabay is another excellent source for free images. It offers a wide range of photos and even free videos. There are multiple categories to choose from, including travel, nature, and seasonal themes like Valentine's Day. Additionally, Pixabay also provides music and sound effects, which may be useful for your projects.

Also Read: Android 16 release: Expected timeline, eligible smartphones, and new features for Pixel, Samsung, and more

3. Pexels

Just like Pixabay, Pexels is also a great source for free stock photos shared by creators. The platform offers both photos and videos, and the website interface is user-friendly, with a search bar prominently displayed, making it easy to find a wide range of images. There's also an option to directly edit photos in Canva, making it convenient.

4. Bonus Tip

If you don't want to rely on stock image websites, you can now use generative AI to create your own images. We recommend trying AI tools like Grok (by xAI), ChatGPT, or Microsoft Copilot.To get the best results, ensure that you provide detailed prompts that clearly describe what you want.

Note: Be sure to follow the sharing instructions provided by the source. If a photo requires you to credit the original creator, do so to avoid any potential issues in the future. Also, read the license terms diligently.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 17:11 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 discord server

Rockstar Games surprises fans with official ‘Discord server’ featuring exclusive GTA 6 channel and updates
GTA 6 PC release

GTA 6 PC release teased by Take-Two CEO, hints at future launch after console debut
5 PC games

5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets