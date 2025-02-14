New FASTag rules from February 17: Penalties, transaction limits, and how to avoid extra charges
FASTag users must stay alert as new rules kick in on February 17, bringing stricter validations, penalties, and time limits for seamless toll payments.
Toll payments through FASTag are about to change, and commuters need to be prepared. Starting February 17, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will implement new validation rules to ensure smoother transactions at toll plazas. These changes will directly impact FASTag users who fail to maintain sufficient balance or keep their accounts updated. Violations could result in declined transactions and financial penalties.
Key Changes in FASTag Validation
According to the latest NPCI circular issued on January 28, 2025, FASTag transactions will now be validated based on the time of scanning and account status. The new rules introduce two critical time-based conditions:
- 60-minute rule: If a FASTag is blacklisted or marked as having a low balance more than 60 minutes before scanning, the transaction will be rejected.
- 10-minute rule: If a FASTag is blacklisted within 10 minutes after scanning, the toll fee may still be processed, but penalties could be imposed.
Additionally, if an account does not comply with NPCI guidelines, transactions will be declined with Error Code 176. This means that if a FASTag remains inactive beyond the permissible limit, the toll payment will not be processed.
Penalties for Non-Compliance
Failure to meet these guidelines will lead to financial penalties. Commuters whose FASTag transactions are rejected will be required to pay double the toll fee. However, if a user recharges their account within 10 minutes of scanning at a toll plaza, they can avoid penalties and pay the standard toll amount.
Steps to Avoid Penalties
FASTag users must ensure they have sufficient balance in their accounts before starting a journey. Regularly checking account status and updating YC details will help avoid blacklisting. Keeping FASTag accounts active will prevent unnecessary charges and ensure seamless toll payments.
Experts believe these changes will help reduce transaction failures and disputes at toll plazas, making toll collection more efficient for all users.
