Snapchat My AI chatbot may be banned in UK

Snapchat My AI gained a lot of attention when it first rolled out. People have been using the AI chatbot as their friends and are sharing various personal information which is raising major privacy concerns, especially for children. UK watchdog is now assessing the privacy risks of Snapchat's AI chatbot and is demanding answers for a decision that can lead to a future ban. Know more about the child privacy concerns here.

Snapchat My AI ban in the UK

Snapchat's My AI is integrated with OpenAI ChatGPT which enables the chatbot to respond to people's questions. Earlier, it was warned that users should not share their personal information and data with the bot as the questions and responses are reviewed to improve the performance of the product. Now, the AI chatbot is raising serious privacy risks for children. According to the 9To5Mac report, the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) stated that the company did not conduct a proper risk assessment concerning children's privacy. It said, “Investigation provisionally finds Snap failed to adequately identify and assess the risks to several million ‘My AI' users in the UK including children aged 13 to 17.”

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Now, ICO has sent a notice to the company which states that they need to prove their finding are wrong. If they fail to admit the risk then Snapchat's My AI feature may get banned in the country. The social media platform will have to assess and review its policy for children between the ages of 13 to 17 years.

About Snapchat My AI

The My AI chatbot first made its debut in April and several users talked about its ability to generate accurate responses. However, many users highlighted the risks pertaining to information sharing with the AI chatbot. The company also claimed that the conversions are reviews to train and improve the functionality. Earlier, it was stated that the app being 13+ was not correct and the age cap should be increased.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!