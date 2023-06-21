Snapchat reveals India's top nicknames, unveils AR lenses

What is in a nickname? Much ado about nothing? While the Bard William Shakespeare had something tangible to say in his story about names, Snapchat has something tangible to impart regarding the top nicknames in India - how do people perceive them. Tellingly, the Snapchat study says that two out of three people believe nicknames are integral to being Indian. It also revealed that Sonu, Babu, Macha, Shona, and Pinky are amongst India's most popular nicknames.

The light is being shed on the subject courtesy Snapchat, which, in partnership with YouGov, has undertaken research on Indian nickname culture and uncovered a national fascination with them as well as some interesting insights into the unique subculture of nicknaming. This study also inspired two new Nickname-themed Augmented Reality (AR) lenses on Snapchat - ‘India's Top Nicknames' and ‘My Nickname'.

This first interactive AR Lens called ‘India's Top Nicknames' includes five bespoke designs featuring India's favourite nicknames. Not only that, for the first time Indians can customize the ‘My Nickname' lens to create their very own nickname. From Guddu, Sunny and Tinku to Angel and Baby, the new custom nickname AR experience has been purpose-built by Snapchat for users to share with their loved ones.

The survey revealed that the majority of Indian Gen Zs and young Millennials love to use their nicknames online. The reasons for this, besides keeping names snappy, are to seem cool, to safeguard their privacy and because nicknames can be easier to remember. Unsurprisingly, data shows that over 96% of Indians have used a nickname at some point in their lives.

Nicknames – intrinsic to the Indian identity

Often known as pet names, 'ghar ka naam' or 'daak naam' – nicknames are etched deep within the cultural fabric. The survey outlined that the five most common nicknames in India are Sonu, Babu, Chotu, Annu, and Chintu. But on a regional level, other nicknames are popular. In North India, Golu and Sunny reign, while Ammu and Macha are widely popular in the southern region. The East embraces Shona and Mishti, while the West favours Pinky and Dada.

Amazingly, more than half of the respondents said that they have had three or more nicknames at some stage in their lives. Contrary to popular belief, nicknames are also a matter of pride, as only 15% say they are embarrassed to use their nicknames publicly.

Kanishk Khanna, Director Media Partnerships - APAC, Snap Inc said, “We wanted to share some fun findings on Indian nicknames - from the weird and wacky to the oddball, romantic and downright hilarious, this custom nickname AR experience will help bring users closer to their inner circle and enable the fun and joy of sharing nicknames.”

Forging connections vis nicknames

The survey further revealed that Indians use nicknames to build deeper connections and validate relationships. 67% of Indians revealed that they use nicknames to feel closer to someone.

Among the people who have ever had a nickname, 60% confirm that they received their nicknames either during childhood or their school years. However, the nickname received before school is the one that most still go with, highlighting the lasting impact of early connections to one's identity.

Nicknames create a distinct sense of belonging. 61% mentioned that they go by a different name at home and almost 60% have experienced situations where people remembered their nickname and not their actual name.

How and When to Access Nickname Lenses

The two Nickname Lenses will be available on Snapchat in India from today. Just search for ‘IN's Top Nicknames' (here) and ‘My Nickname IN' (here) in the lens carousel and simply point your phone to your face.