Snapchat to introduce ‘Friends and Family’ subscription plan? Check what this report suggests

Snapchat has established a massive global fan base since the day it was launched in 2011. Snapchat has evolved with various exciting filters and updates over the years. Among others, its most interesting Chat disappearing feature has fascinated its users. Well, Snapchat also has its own subscription extension known as Snapchat Plus and with this subscription, you can use the most exciting features of Snapchat. Recently, a report suggests that Snapchat is planning to introduce a “Friends & Family Plan”. Read here to know all about it.

Snapchat 'Friends & Family Plan'

According to a recent report by Android Authority, Snapchat might introduce a family subscription plan. The report suggests that this new update can be an extended version of Snapchat Plus. The report suggests that the strings from the recent Beta version of Snapchat indicate that the social networking platform is working on a new 'Friends & Family Plan.' This update will let users share their subscription plan with others which will include both their friends and family. Users will also be able to remove or add friends according to their choice.

The report also mentions an indication of the Snapchat Plus Annual Plan. It is speculated that you can get a discount if you pay for a whole year in one go. The exact pricing of the annual plan is not fully clear yet. However, it is assumed that the cost may be higher than the individual plan but it will cost much less if friends and family are buying individual subscriptions. It has not been revealed yet exactly how many members will be able to use the “Friends & Family Plan.”

Currently, Snapchat Plus costs $3.99 per month for the US subscribers. Users can also buy the subscription for $21.99 for six months and $39.99 for a year. Please note that the price of the subscription differs in other regions.

Snapchat has not released any official information regarding this subscription. All these speculations are based on the observations from the current beta version of Snapchat. Needless to say, Snapchat users will certainly be thrilled if the company rolls out this new upgrade soon.

