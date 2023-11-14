Icon
Home Tech News Snapchat to introduce ‘Friends and Family’ subscription plan? Check what this report suggests

Snapchat to introduce ‘Friends and Family’ subscription plan? Check what this report suggests

A recent report suggests that Snapchat has been testing a new update that might introduce a new subscription plan that will include Friends and Family.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 12:10 IST
Icon
Now, you can Snapchat from the SKY! Check out Snapchat Pixy drone
‘Friends and Family’ subscription plan
1/5 Developers at Snap Inc call Pixy a camera and while this is true, Pixy drone also has all the regular features of a consumer drone. Weighing just 101 grams, Snap claims the drone’s battery can last anywhere between 6 to 8 flights. (Snap Inc.)
image caption
2/5 According to Tech Radar, the Pixy drone can reach a maximum height of 30 ft. which can be pre-determined. The drone moves along four preset paths that are stored in its memory, keeping the camera focused on you. (Snap Inc.)
‘Friends and Family’ subscription plan
3/5 Although not the most technologically advanced, the Pixy drone is made for Snapchat enthusiasts. It works similar to Snap Spectacles and transmits photos and videos to Memories wirelessly. In terms of specs, Pixy has a 20MP sensor that shoots 12MP images and videos of 2.7k at 30 fps. (Snap Inc.)
‘Friends and Family’ subscription plan
4/5 However, one shortcoming is that you cannot control the drone via your phone and you cannot see the captured images or videos until they have been transmitted to your device. Snap told TechRadar, and you can export your photos and videos to platforms other than Snapchat. (Pixabay)
‘Friends and Family’ subscription plan
5/5 Snap also said that Pixy has a second camera and a sensor on the bottom that detects your hand for landing. It uses the camera on the front to take photos and video, but also to identify your face and body so it can track them for the photos and videos. (Snap Inc.)
‘Friends and Family’ subscription plan
icon View all Images
With this new update, Snapchat users will be able to share their subscription plans with their friends and family. (Pixabay)

Snapchat has established a massive global fan base since the day it was launched in 2011. Snapchat has evolved with various exciting filters and updates over the years. Among others, its most interesting Chat disappearing feature has fascinated its users. Well, Snapchat also has its own subscription extension known as Snapchat Plus and with this subscription, you can use the most exciting features of Snapchat. Recently, a report suggests that Snapchat is planning to introduce a “Friends & Family Plan”. Read here to know all about it.

Snapchat 'Friends & Family Plan'

According to a recent report by Android Authority, Snapchat might introduce a family subscription plan. The report suggests that this new update can be an extended version of Snapchat Plus. The report suggests that the strings from the recent Beta version of Snapchat indicate that the social networking platform is working on a new 'Friends & Family Plan.' This update will let users share their subscription plan with others which will include both their friends and family. Users will also be able to remove or add friends according to their choice.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The report also mentions an indication of the Snapchat Plus Annual Plan. It is speculated that you can get a discount if you pay for a whole year in one go. The exact pricing of the annual plan is not fully clear yet. However, it is assumed that the cost may be higher than the individual plan but it will cost much less if friends and family are buying individual subscriptions. It has not been revealed yet exactly how many members will be able to use the “Friends & Family Plan.”

Currently, Snapchat Plus costs $3.99 per month for the US subscribers. Users can also buy the subscription for $21.99 for six months and $39.99 for a year. Please note that the price of the subscription differs in other regions.

Snapchat has not released any official information regarding this subscription. All these speculations are based on the observations from the current beta version of Snapchat. Needless to say, Snapchat users will certainly be thrilled if the company rolls out this new upgrade soon.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 11:53 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon