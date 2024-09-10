The iPhone 16 launch event was the most anticipated tech launch of 2024 but the company made it so special that Apple fans seriously found it difficult to follow. While we talk about AI, the ‘It's Glowtime' event felt like AI-generated with barely any human element– something unlike Apple. No breaks, no humour and no chance to engage with viewers. Announcements after announcements were made by Apple executives, as if they were all rushed to read out from a teleprompter. The script was just bad and it is the first time, it felt like how soon will Apple get over this launch.

As a technology journalist covering Apple for over 12 years, this is the first time I felt– Hey, this could have been a press release if you just wanted to overwhelm viewers with launch after launch. The tone, as to how the presentations were made, felt like they are rushed and somehow more content needs to covered in a short span of time. And it sounded so mechanical, as if we had an AI-generated voice talking to viewers in the YouTube video.



While Apple is hosting this ‘Glowtime' event in-person, what's disappointing is that Apple would be playing this same pre-recorded event for people who made the effort to visit Apple Park. Just imagine, traveling to the US (not to forget the jet lag), clicking selfies in front of the Apple campus and just to be surprised with a pre-recorded Youtube video that sounds like an AI-generated keynote.



No doubt, Apple had a lot to announce– Watch, Airpods, Apple Intelligence, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and more. No live demos and pre-recorded generic marketing videos made the Apple ‘Glowtime Event' sound repetitive and frankly, boring! Dear Apple, we expected better! If you are excited about the new launch, make the audience excited too. Just sharing the key specs and overwhelming the viewers with information doesn't really make it sound like Apple. We already have Samsung and Google doing the same!



Of course, the new products sound cool and every Apple fan would want to try them but the launch could have been better. We expected it to be better. It's just an opinion and not everyone needs to agree to this!

