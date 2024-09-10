 Sorry Apple! The ‘Glowtime Event’ felt like AI- generated [Opinion] | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Sorry Apple! The ‘Glowtime Event 2024’ felt like AI- generated: We expected better [Opinion]

Sorry Apple! The ‘Glowtime Event 2024’ felt like AI- generated: We expected better [Opinion]

As a technology journalist covering Apple for over 12 years, this is the first time I felt– Hey, this could have been a press release if you just wanted to overwhelm viewers with launch after launch.

By: DEBASHIS SARKAR
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 00:53 IST
While we talk about AI, the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event felt like AI-generated with barely any human element– something unlike Apple.
While we talk about AI, the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event felt like AI-generated with barely any human element– something unlike Apple.

The iPhone 16 launch event was the most anticipated tech launch of 2024 but the company made it so special that Apple fans seriously found it difficult to follow. While we talk about AI, the ‘It's Glowtime' event felt like AI-generated with barely any human element– something unlike Apple. No breaks, no humour and no chance to engage with viewers. Announcements after announcements were made by Apple executives, as if they were all rushed to read out from a teleprompter. The script was just bad and it is the first time, it felt like how soon will Apple get over this launch. 

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 launch event LIVE: Apple reveals iPhone 16, 16 pro with AI

As a technology journalist covering Apple for over 12 years, this is the first time I felt– Hey, this could have been a press release if you just wanted to overwhelm viewers with launch after launch. The tone, as to how the presentations were made, felt like they are rushed and somehow more content needs to covered in a short span of time. And it sounded so mechanical, as if we had an AI-generated voice talking to viewers in the YouTube video. 

While Apple is hosting this ‘Glowtime' event in-person, what's disappointing is that Apple would be playing this same pre-recorded event for people who made the effort to visit Apple Park. Just imagine, traveling to the US (not to forget the jet lag),  clicking selfies in front of the Apple campus and just to be surprised with a pre-recorded Youtube video that sounds like an AI-generated keynote. 

No doubt, Apple had a lot to announce– Watch, Airpods, Apple Intelligence, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and more. No live demos and pre-recorded generic marketing videos made the Apple ‘Glowtime Event' sound repetitive and frankly, boring! Dear Apple, we expected better! If you are excited about the new launch, make the audience excited too. Just sharing the key specs and overwhelming the viewers with information doesn't really make it sound like Apple. We already have Samsung and Google doing the same! 

Of course, the new products sound cool and every Apple fan would want to try them but the launch could have been better. We expected it to be better. It's just an opinion and not everyone needs to agree to this!

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 00:24 IST
Trending: ios 18 release: only these iphone users in india will get apple’s big update apple event 2024: when and how to watch iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ launch live in india [video] ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update airtel and jio launches limited time festive prepaid plans with extra benefits and discounts- all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google pay upi circle feature rolling out: know how to setup and make payments whatsapp introduces call link shortcut for group chats; meta ai voice feature soon samsung galaxy s24 series, galaxy s23 series and others to get the new ai features with one ui 6.1.1 update dyson launches new airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, and headphones ahead of festive season in india- all details samsung crystal 4k dynamic tv launched at rs. 41,990 in india: check features and availability
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila
GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership

GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership
PS5 Pro design

Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary image reveals new design with three stripes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets