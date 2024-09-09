Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: iPhone 16 Pro is here, iPhone 16 launched at $799

LIVE UPDATES

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: iPhone 16 Pro is here iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are here with all-new displays: 6.3-inch, 6.9-inch.

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Starting at $799, this is all you get with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Apple iPhone 16 is going to retail at $799. iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899.

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Gaming gets a big boost in iPhone 16 iPhone 16 gets support for AAA gaming, thanks to the A18 chipset.

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: iPhone 16 camera features iPhone 16 now comes with an all-new ultra-wide shooter, enabling macro photos for the first time on a vanilla iPhone model. Alongside this, the new lens allows you to shoot Spatial Videos for the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: iPhone 16 gets a camera control button Camera control now mimicks pro cameras, and pressing the button launches the camera app instantly. By sliding on the button, you can zoom and more.

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple adds some cool new features in the iPhone 16 Apple's new Camera Control allows you to scan real-world objects and instantly get information about it, much like Google's Gemini integration on Pixel devices. Circle to Search rival, anyone?

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple introduces an improved Siri Siri now gets screen awareness, and understands what you are doing deeply. It even reminds you of details mentioned in your text messages.

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: It' all about AI in the new iPhone 16 series Apple Image Playground will be integrated system wide and even be offered as a standalone app--making it easier than ever to create original images using AI.

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Apple showcases Apple Intelligence Apple Intelligence is at the heart of the iPhone 16 lineup, and is facilitated using Apple's software and hardware integration. Apple says that your data is never shared with Apple. Plus, the AI servers responsible for these models run on Apple's chipsets as well.

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: iPhone 16 is here with new A18 Bionic chip Apple iPhone 16 comes with A18 chipset, Apple's second generation 3nm chip--featuring a 16 core neural engine that allows it to run generative AI models.

Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: Much awaited iPhone 16 series is finally HERE! Apple iPhone 16 is here. Like we said, it looks boring!

Apple Event 2024 Live: AirPods Pro Max comes in a new colour at t $549 AirPods Max retains most of the original's design, but now comes with USB-C, replacing the Lightning connector. AirPods Pro Max to retail for $549.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Airpods 4 Features Apple AirPods 4 now come with USB-C, and feature the most portable charging case yet--allowing 30 hours of extra charging capacity. Apple AirPods 4 announced ANC and transparency mode for the first time. Apple AirPods 4 without ANC cost $129, and with ANC model costs $179.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Airpods 4 launched with H2 chip Apple AirPods 4 come with the H2 chipset, a new open-ear design, and are said to be more comfortable than before, thanks to Apple's years of research. There's head tracking and removes background noise more.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched at $799 Satin Black joins the Titanium colourway, and comes with a slew of new watch faces, bands and more. Apple says Ultra 2 is the most advanced sports watch yet, and is going to retail at $799.

Apple Event 2024 Live: Features of Apple Watch Series 10 at a glimpse Apple Watch Series 10 now tracks sleep apnea, offers a big OLED display with the fastest charging speeds.

Apple Event 2024 LIVE Updates: Apple Watch series 10 is smartest watch out there The custom S10 Apple Silicon processor and 4-core Neural engine makes the Apple Watch Series 10 the most advanced wearable out there. Best battery life, fastest charging, new features and more. Priced at $399 for the Cellular version. Available starting September 20.

Apple Event 2024 LIVE Updates: You can now play music on your new Apple Watch Finally, Apple is putting the speakers of the Apple Watch to some good use. You can now play music on the new Apple Watch, if at all, you want music on your wrists. Also, there's a new polished titanium finish.

Apple Event 2024 LIVE Updates: Apple Watch gets OLED display!! Apple upgrades the bew Apple Watch with an OLED display with brilliant colours. Also, there's a new Jet Black colour with frost aluminium finish body. There's also a Rose Gold version with a new finish.

Apple Event 2024 LIVE Updates: Apple CEO Tim Cook starts with the Apple Watch CEO Tim Cook starts the ‘It's Glowtime' event with the new Apple Watch. He talks about how it saved so many lives in the past with heart rate notifications, ECG and more.

Apple Event 2024 LIVE Updates: And it's starts!! Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the centre-stage!

Apple Event 2024: Beginning shortly We are just a few minutes away from the Apple Event 2024. At the mega September event, we will likely witness a range of new-gen Apple products including iPhone 16 series, Apple AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10 and more. The company may also mark the 10th anniversary of Apple Watch with a special edition.

Apple September event: iOS 18 to get an official release date Apart from launching the iPhone 16 series, the Cupertino-based giant will also reveal the official date for iOS 18 public roll out that has been available to beta testers and developers since June.

Apple event 2024: Apple may launch its biggest iPhone ever iPhone 16 Pro models are said to get a bump in screen size and is the reports turn out to be true, iPhone 16 Pro Max may become the biggest iPhone ever launched by Apple.

iPhone 16 series launch: Farewell to the ‘Plus’ model iPhone 16 series launch is believed to be farewell to the ‘Plus' model in the iPhone lineup. As per the reports, the company will replace the ‘Plus' model with a new ‘Slim' model in the iPhone 17 series that will launch in 2025.

iPhone 16 launch: Apple Intelligence likely to be the showstopper If you look at the Apple event 2024 montage, it reflects the colours and design of Siri which is about to get big AI capabilities. Many analysts believe that Apple Intelligence is the biggest feature in the iPhone 16 series and will be the key factor driving a surge in sales of the upcoming models.

50,000 plus fans waiting to watch iPhone 16 launch 1 hour ahead of Apple 'It's Glowtime' September event on Youtube Apple Event is always special. No other mobile launch event attracts people like Apple does. Can you imagine, over 50,000 fans are just waiting patiently on just Youtube alone to watch the “It's Glowtime” event!

After iPhone 16 launch, the next big device for Apple is the iPhone SE 4 iPhone SE 4 launch may be a big boost for Apple in the mid-range segment and the compay reportedly planning to ramp up the production of the model in the coming months. One of the biggest features in the iPhone SE 4 is said to be the Apple Intelligence, that will debut with the iPhone 16 launch. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. A significant jump from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022.

Apple may not increase the price of entry level iPhone 16; starting price may be $999 The starting price of iPhone 16 may be similar to the iPhone 15 last year at $999, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, note that the iPhone 16 series may not be that much of an upgrade compared to the iPhone 15. Apple is mostly reserving new features for the expensive Pro series.

Apple may not have ‘space’ iPhone 16 capture button If reports are to be believed, Apple's official cases for the new iPhone 16 will miss out on dedicated cutout for the Capture button. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant is betting on an “integrated design” on the cases for the new iPhone.

Apple Event 2024: Last-minute leaks from ‘It’s Glowtime' schedule iPhone 16 Pro is expected to maintain its $999 price, a figure that has remained unchanged for 'Pro' models since the iPhone 11 Pro. Although the iPhone 15 Pro Max saw a $100 increase last year, Apple addressed this by offering 256GB as the base storage. It's speculated that the iPhone 16 Pro may also start at 256GB without a price hike. Regarding the new Apple Watches, it's unlikely that Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 during the event. Instead, the focus will be on the Apple Watch Series 10, which is rumoured to feature sleep apnoea detection, larger displays, and slimmer bezels. The Ultra 2 may get a new black colour option, while the release of the Apple Watch SE might be postponed. Additionally, a new version of the AirPods Max with USB-C charging, Adaptive Audio, and improved noise cancellation is anticipated, possibly alongside the AirPods 4.

iPhone 16 Pro Max to get slimmer! The iPhone 16 Pro Max was spotted with a detailed Computer-Aided Design (CAD) drawing showcasing measurements of the bezels. The drawing highlighted that the smartphone may have 1.15mm bezels which is approximately 30% slimmer than the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 1.71mm bezels. If the details are true then it would be a significant boost to the iPhone 16 pro Max's display with increased sizes and slimmer bezel.



The 1.15mm bezel of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is not only an upgrade but also challenges both flagships in the market including Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

iPhone 16 series and iPhone 16 Pro series launch: Same time, different day Apple September event 2024 is taking place on a Monday and this is the first time in a decade that the company is launching the new iPhone on first day of the week. Last iPhone launched on a Monday was the iPhone 6S. Although Apple has changed its launch pattern for the iPhone 16 series, it is sticking to the same launch time.

Apple may launch TWO brand new Apple AirPods models at the Glowtime event Apple is also likely to debut the fourth-generation AirPods with USB-C. Apple is also rumoured to be launching two AirPods 4 models this year: one without active noise cancellation and another more premium model featuring active noise cancellation. This is likely being done to make the AirPods more affordable and keep costs down for entry-level buyers. It isn't clear if Apple will debut the AirPods Pro 3, but it is worth noting that the last model debuted in 2022, so it has been a while since the last release, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a new model from the company.

Apple Watch to turn 10! At Glowtime event, Apple is going to launch the 10th edition of the Apple Watch! The Apple Watch has come a long way but still hasn't been able to become as famous as the iPhone!

Coffee or Desert Titanium? What new colour is Apple planning to add in 2024! Apple could indeed introduce a new colour for the iPhone 16 Pro—possibly a shade of brown, or coffee as leaks suggest. Previous reports have hinted that the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could both come in a new Desert Titanium colourway, which could be a shade that blends bronze and gold. This new leak, with some reports interpreting it as a new “coffee” colour, could mean that it is the same shade being discussed—since it's unlikely that Apple would launch two colours that closely resemble each other. It will be interesting to see how Apple markets this, but “Coffee Titanium”? That sounds a bit odd! Our money is on Brown Titanium.

iPhone 16 Pro launch: What camera upgrades can you expect after spending around ₹1.5 lakh? Apple Glowtime event. Here are the iPhone 16 Pro camera features that we can expect Apple to roll out: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get an upgraded ultra-wide camera with 48MP resolution. Earlier, Apple included a 12MP ultra-wide camera, therefore, the new camera sensor may enhance the low-light photographs as it will allow more light to enter the camera. This year, both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom capabilities. While the iPhone 16 Pro may feature an iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive telephoto lens, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to include a combination of periscope ultra-long telephoto lenses.



Apple is rumoured to include a new “Capture Button” which is expected to handle several camera functionalities such as zoom-in or zoom-out, capture with a tap, and manage exposure. However, more features of the button are yet to be revealed. The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely get an upgraded primary camera as it is rumoured to get a new Sony sensor that may enhance its low-light photography. 9To5Mac reported that the new sensor technology will separate photo diodes which capture light and pixel transistors that process the signal into different layers that will allow the camera to attract more light and capture vibrant images. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a new anti-reflective coating that will fix lens flare. This new coating will reportedly use atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology for iPhone 16 Pro that will significantly reduce internal lens reflection during bright light environments.

Apple online store goes down ahead of Apple Glowtime launch event Apple sticks to its tradition! Apple online store goes down ahead of the Apple Event which will start at 10.30PM IST.

What to expect from the new Apple Watch models at Apple Glowtime September 2024 Apple Watch Series 10: New Health Sensors: New health sensors are another anticipated feature. While Apple typically works on advancements in health technology, there is uncertainty about the inclusion of hypertension and sleep apnea detection in this release. The new watchOS 11 may bring a Vitals app for enhanced sleep data analysis, possibly indicating the addition of sleep apnea features.

Upgraded OLED Display: The Apple Watch Series 10 will also incorporate upgraded OLED display technology, specifically low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology. This enhancement aims to improve power efficiency, potentially increasing display quality, extending battery life, or allowing space for other design changes.

iOS 18: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big software update iOS 18 comes with a range of improvements and new features with most prominent being the Apple Intelligence. iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18 update next month include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

iPhone 15 price in India expected to get massive discount after iPhone 16 launch Apple reduced the price of iPhone 13 by ₹10,000 after the launch of iPhone 14 series. The company repeated the same after the launch of iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 got a price cut of ₹10,000. This year too, at the Apple event 2024, iPhone 15 is believed to get a lot cheaper. The company is expected to follow its pattern which suggests that iPhone 15 will get a price cut of ₹10,000 after iPhone 16 launch.

iPhone 16 price in India: Bad news for Indian buyers. It's time to call your cousin in the US! As always, Indian buyers pay the highest to buy the latest Apple iPhone. Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was selling at premium of up to ₹45,000 in India due to local taxes and tariffs. Indian users always end up paying more for the latest iPhones and it may be a good idea to call your cousin in the US. The cost of latest iPhone 16 will be the cheapest in the US but remember, the US models may be e-SIM only and that can be a problem for many users. You can also look at buying the iPhone 16 series from regions like Dubai, Singapore, Vietnam, Bangkok, Germany and Tokyo among other places to get a good deal.

Apple Park is glowing, tweets CEO Tim Cook Apple Park is glowing! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/gVgtMbZhaM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 9, 2024 Are these the new colour options for the iPhone 16 series, by any chance, Tim?

Will the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series look similar to the existing iPhone 15 series? We can only hope that the iPhone 16 series will look slightly different but if you are expecting any major shift in design from the iPhone 15 series then brace for disappointment.

What the AI? Here's a sneak peek at the iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence features According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, the iOS 18.2 update is expected to be rolled out in December with AI image generation tools. It was highlighted that Apple has delayed some AI features and now they are expected to debut at the December update. With the iOS 18.2 update, two AI features were reportedly highlighted, the Image Playground app and Genmoji.



According to Apple, the Image Playground app could be integrated with several iOS apps such as Messages or Notes where users can create customised images or emojis in cartoon or illustration format. Users will also be able to type in prompts for effective image generation. On the other hand, iOS 18.2 is also expected to include Genmoji which will enable users to generate creative emojis via the iPhone keyboard. While we all are waiting for the improved version of Siri, the upcoming December update will not include the smarter Siri version. Reportedly, it is not expected until 2025, therefore, iPhone 16 users may have to wait a little longer to experience all the announced AI features.

iPhone 15 users to get refund after iPhone 16 launch? Here's what you should be knowing According to Apple's retail India sales policy, customers who have purchased an iPhone model are entitled to a refund if Apple reduces its price within 14 calendar days of the purchase. This means that if you bought an iPhone 15 within the last two weeks and Apple lowers its price after the launch of the iPhone 16, you can claim a refund for the difference.



Read full story here

How to watch Apple Glowtime iPhone 16 launch event? iPhone 16 series launch event will begin at 10am PT (Pacific Time) at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino. As per the IST (Indian Standard Time), the Apple September event will begin at 10:30pm IST.



Viewers in India can stream the Apple event live on the company's website, Apple TV and YouTube. Apple has already added an event placeholder on its YouTube channel. You can also catch all the action from the iPhone 16 series launch here.



AirPods! Will Apple have another “one more thing” surprise? AirPods are also set to be a major part of the event, with updates expected for the AirPods Max and the introduction of AirPods 4. The follow-up to the AirPods Max is likely to feature USB-C, Adaptive Audio, and improved noise cancellation, according to Gurman. Additionally, iOS 18 may introduce head gestures for Siri commands, voice isolation during calls, and gaming-specific enhancements to Spatial Audio for the AirPods Max 2. The AirPods Max will remain Apple's flagship product in the AirPods lineup, with the AirPods 4 offering a more affordable option.

Will Apple launch new Apple Watch models? Here's what we know Apple Watches, industry insiders like Mark Gurman have hinted that Apple may skip the Apple Watch Ultra 3 launch but could introduce a new black colourway for the Ultra 2 to keep things fresh. The real focus will be on the Apple Watch X or Series 10, which is expected to feature key upgrades such as Sleep Apnoea detection, larger sizes (44mm and 49mm), much thinner bezels, and other enhancements that will make it this year's flagship model. Gurman has also suggested that the next-generation Apple Watch SE may be delayed.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series launch: What to expect? The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to feature new A18 chipsets, 8GB RAM, and advanced optics. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to differ significantly from the standard versions, with larger screen sizes, premium materials, and enhanced cameras.



The standard iPhone 16 models will offer 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, an aluminium build, and a dual-camera system with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, a titanium build, and a triple-camera setup with a 48MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, and 5x telephoto lens.



Additionally, all four iPhone 16 models are rumoured to introduce a new touch-sensitive Capture button, similar to those found on SLR and mirrorless cameras.

It's now Apple's time to glow in AI! iPhone 16 series, featuring the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, will be the highlight of the event. Speculation suggests that the event name, ‘It's Glowtime,' may be a nod to Apple Intelligence AI features, the revamped Siri, and the new A18 chipsets that Apple is introducing. These features are expected to transform the iOS 18 experience and mark Apple's first major integration of AI into its product lineup.