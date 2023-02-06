Special Valentine’s Day gifting ideas: Vivo V25 5G to Jabra Elite 4 Active, check them all out

Valentine's Day is coming and along with it comes the time to make some really important decisions about what to give the one that you love. Cards and flowers are important in their own right and have to be chosen wisely, but along with that is a thoughtful gift to to make your sweetheart feel absolutely fantastic. So, for Valentine's Day 2023, here are some great gifting ideas

iQOO 11, priced Rs. 59,999 (8+256GB) and Rs. 64,999 (16+256GB) the iQOO 11, packs the latest, and reportedly, the fastest, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 technology. It is one of the top performing smartphones in its class. iQOO 11 has the V2 Chip, and 2K 144Hz E6 AMOLED Display, and much more.

Vivo V25 5G: Priced at Rs. 27,999, the smartphone packs a premium Color Changing design and is known for its camera performance and can be a top pick on this Valentine's Day. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and boasts a 4500mAh battery with 44W Fast Charge technology and Smart Charging Engine technology. The Vivo V25 5G has a 64 MP OIS Night Camera and a 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera

Havells HC4045 5-in-1 Multi-Styling Kit can be impressive, thoughtful and useful gift for your partner to style hair differently. This is a 5-in-1 Multi-Styling Kit. All attachments come with a protective heat-insulated tip to prevent any accidental contact with the heat plates. It is priced at Rs. 3695. The styling kit also offers a range of styling tools.

Priced at Rs. 6,999 on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 4 Active offers 4-microphone call technology. It is protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, to ensure loud and clear calls. Adding to a comfortable fit outside of sports, with a wing-free, ergonomic design. These earbuds come in colour themes consistent with the existing Elite Active range, navy, black and light mint.

The earbuds provide immersive sound with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), customizable equalizer, and HearThrough technology, plus access to Spotify Tap playback. Jabra says it also comes with a secure active fit, and IP57-graded water and sweat proof protection. They are ideally suited for all kinds of workouts.

The buds provide up to 7 hours of battery time and up to 28 hours total with charging case.