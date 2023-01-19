 Vivo V25 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo V25 5G

    Vivo V25 5G

    Vivo V25 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V25 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V25 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37116/heroimage/149274-v6-vivo-v25-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37116/images/Design/149274-v6-vivo-v25-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37116/images/Design/149274-v6-vivo-v25-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37116/images/Design/149274-v6-vivo-v25-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37116/images/Design/149274-v6-vivo-v25-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹27,990
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    50 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹27,990
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 27,990 M.R.P. ₹34,990
    Buy Now

    Vivo V25 5G Price in India

    Vivo V25 5G price in India starts at Rs.27,990. The lowest price of Vivo V25 5G is Rs.27,750 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V25 5G price in India starts at Rs.27,990. The lowest price of Vivo V25 5G is Rs.27,750 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V25 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 50 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 44W: 60 % in 30 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.79
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2
    • 50 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    Design
    • Elegant Black, Surfing Blue
    • 159.2 mm
    • 186 grams
    • 7.7 mm
    • 74.2 mm
    Display
    • 1300 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 84.77 %
    • AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2404 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    • September 23, 2022 (Official)
    • V25 5G
    • vivo
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877
    • 30.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 3.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo V25 5g