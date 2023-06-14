Home Tech News TECNO SPARK GO 2023 series gets leather-finish edition

TECNO SPARK GO 2023 series gets leather-finish edition

TECNO Mobile, the brand has introduced its leather-finish smartphone edition under SPARK Go 2023 and SPARK 10 series in India today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 10:41 IST
TECNO mobile gets a segment-first leather-finish edition in SPARK GO 2023 series
TECNO mobile gets a segment-first leather-finish edition in SPARK GO 2023 series (TECNO)
TECNO mobile gets a segment-first leather-finish edition in SPARK GO 2023 series
TECNO mobile gets a segment-first leather-finish edition in SPARK GO 2023 series (TECNO)

TECNO has added the Magic Skin Orange colour as the new addition to Spark GO 2023 and Spark 10 series. TECNO Mobile claims this is a segment-first feature and that too at an "unmatched" price points. TECNO says it is pioneering the introduction of the segment-first leather-like finish in the sub-8K smartphone segment.

Both phone variants come in a "Magic Skin" orange color, thereby adding an extra touch of style to the devices. The new color and leather-finish variant is intended at giving a new eye-catching choice to the consumers. It adds to the in-hand feel.

Spark GO 2023: The smartphone key features include 7GB RAM with Memory Fusion (4GB+3GB), 64 GB ROM, 5000mAh battery, and a Type-C charging port.

TECNO says that at this aggressive price point, it's ideal for first-time smartphone adopters who are looking for seamless lag-free experience and all-day long battery backup.

The choice of colors now includes - Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, Nebula Purple, and the new Magic Skin Orange.

Spark 10: This all-rounder smartphone is priced under Rs. 12k. It packs 16GB RAM through memory fusion (8GB+8GB), 128GB large ROM, a 50MP AI-enabled dual rear camera, and a 90Hz dot display.

After the addition of the new color variant, Spark 10 is now available in four different colors- Meta Black, Meta White, Meta Blue, and newly launched Magic Skin Orange.

Spark GO 2023 and Spark 10 are priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 11,699 respectively. The new color variants are already availablein retail stores.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 10:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets