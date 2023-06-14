TECNO SPARK GO 2023 series gets leather-finish edition

TECNO has added the Magic Skin Orange colour as the new addition to Spark GO 2023 and Spark 10 series. TECNO Mobile claims this is a segment-first feature and that too at an "unmatched" price points. TECNO says it is pioneering the introduction of the segment-first leather-like finish in the sub-8K smartphone segment.

Both phone variants come in a "Magic Skin" orange color, thereby adding an extra touch of style to the devices. The new color and leather-finish variant is intended at giving a new eye-catching choice to the consumers. It adds to the in-hand feel.

Spark GO 2023: The smartphone key features include 7GB RAM with Memory Fusion (4GB+3GB), 64 GB ROM, 5000mAh battery, and a Type-C charging port.

TECNO says that at this aggressive price point, it's ideal for first-time smartphone adopters who are looking for seamless lag-free experience and all-day long battery backup.

The choice of colors now includes - Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, Nebula Purple, and the new Magic Skin Orange.

Spark 10: This all-rounder smartphone is priced under Rs. 12k. It packs 16GB RAM through memory fusion (8GB+8GB), 128GB large ROM, a 50MP AI-enabled dual rear camera, and a 90Hz dot display.

After the addition of the new color variant, Spark 10 is now available in four different colors- Meta Black, Meta White, Meta Blue, and newly launched Magic Skin Orange.

Spark GO 2023 and Spark 10 are priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 11,699 respectively. The new color variants are already availablein retail stores.