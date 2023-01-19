 Tecno Camon 18 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Camon 18

    Tecno Camon 18 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 18 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 18 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    128 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP
    48 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Tecno Camon 18 Price in India

    Tecno Camon 18 price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Tecno Camon 18 is Rs.11,499 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Camon 18 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • 05h 15m 16s
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Flash, 18W
    • Up to 768 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 768 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.79
    • 48 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Single
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
    • 168.8 mm
    • 76.6 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 8.9 mm
    • 203 grams
    • Dusk Grey, Iris Purple
    Display
    • 20.5:9
    • 85.05 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 500 nits
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • Yes
    • 90 Hz
    • 90.52 %
    • 395 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    General
    • December 27, 2021 (Official)
    • Camon 18
    • Yes
    • HiOS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • Tecno
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 23.0 s
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Tecno Camon 18 FAQs

    Tecno Camon 18