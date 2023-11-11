Icon
Home Tech News The future of AR is here! Snap and OpenAI collaborate to unleash ChatGPT-driven lenses

Snap and OpenAI have united to revolutionise Snapchat with ChatGPT integration in AR Lenses. Lens Studio 5.0 Beta and a 3D face mask generator promise groundbreaking, user-friendly experiences.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2023, 12:08 IST
Snapchat
Snap and OpenAI partnership looks to revolutionise Snapchat with ChatGPT integration, Lens Studio 5.0 Beta, and a 3D face mask generator, marking a new era in augmented reality creativity. (REUTERS)
Snap and OpenAI partnership looks to revolutionise Snapchat with ChatGPT integration, Lens Studio 5.0 Beta, and a 3D face mask generator, marking a new era in augmented reality creativity. (REUTERS)

In a groundbreaking move, Snap, the visionary parent company behind Snapchat, has joined forces with OpenAI to usher in a new era of augmented reality (AR) experiences. The announcement, made at the sixth annual Lens Fest, revealed a strategic partnership aimed at empowering developers to seamlessly integrate ChatGPT into their AR Lenses, ushering in a wave of innovative learning, conversational, and creative possibilities for Snapchatters.

Lens Studio 5.0 Beta Launch

Snap is not stopping there, accompanying this collaboration is the launch of Lens Studio 5.0 Beta, an advanced AR development tool poised to elevate the creation of captivating Lenses. At the core of this development is the introduction of the ChatGPT Remote API, granting Lens developers unprecedented access to the capabilities of ChatGPT. This move promises to unlock a spectrum of immersive experiences, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of augmented reality, TOI reported.

It's worth noting that Snap's My AI chatbot is already powered by OpenAI's GPT large language model, showcasing the company's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for user engagement.

3D Face Mask Generator

As part of Snap's commitment to fostering creativity, the company unveiled a 3D face mask generator. This innovative tool allows users to craft their own potentially viral self-expression Lenses, merging the power of Gen AI with Snap's advanced face mesh capabilities. Users can now bring their creative visions to life within a matter of seconds, further democratising the lens creation process.

Despite recent staff reductions, Snap has revealed that a 330,000 developers are actively building on Snap's AR platform, resulting in the creation of nearly 3.5 million Lenses. This statistic attests to the vibrant ecosystem on Snap for AR enthusiasts and developers alike.

Snap's focus on AI was further emphasised during its first-ever APAC AR Day in India. Evan Spiegel, Snap CEO and Co-Founder, and Snap APAC President Ajit Mohan lauded the Indian creator community for their contributions to the AR landscape. Spiegel expressed optimism about the role of AI in breaking down barriers to creativity, particularly in the realm of augmented reality.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 12:08 IST
