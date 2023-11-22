Icon
Home Tech News Top 5 AI chatbots that you need to try: ChatGPT, Google Bard, and more

Top 5 AI chatbots that you need to try: ChatGPT, Google Bard, and more

Top AI chatbots include ChatGPT, Google Bard, Ernie Bot, ChatSonic, and My AI, each offering unique features and capabilities. Know all about them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 16:57 IST
Icon
ChatGPT
Check out the top AI chatbots including OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
ChatGPT
Check out the top AI chatbots including OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken the world by storm. There have been rapid developments in the field in the last few years, and nearly every big tech company is incorporating this technology into its suite of products. Perhaps the most popular use of AI recently has been in the form of AI chatbots. Powered by generative AI, these chatbots assist users in accomplishing tasks such as engaging in conversations, conducting interviews and even generating new cocktails! 

Based on Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI, AI chatbots can generate new content, such as text, images, audio, and more. They do so by leveraging specific algorithms to process natural language and convert it into logic which is then fed to artificial intelligence.

So, if you wish to take advantage of these advanced tools, then check out the top 5 AI chatbots that you need to try right now.

1. ChatGPT

ChatGPT has become synonymous with AI chatbots, and is certainly one of the most popular ones in the world. It is a generative AI model based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture which feeds the program with a large amount of text data to help the AI learn the nuances of human language. You can ask ChatGPT any question and it will find an answer which will be curated to the specifics of your query. Its GPT-based training means it is also capable of understanding the nuances of a question even when it is presented in simple human language. On top of that, it also remembers the previous prompts and adapts to the user when used for a long session.

2. Google Bard

Google Bard is based on the company's next-generation language and conversation capabilities powered by their Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA).  Google Bard can generate a variety of responses, even from the same or similar prompts and questions. Once a user provides a prompt, Bard uses the context in the prompt and the interaction with the user to draft several versions of a response. The AI chatbot then classifies and checks its responses against predetermined safety parameters. 

3. Ernie Bot

Ernie, which stands for Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration, is a conversational AI chatbot developed by the Chinese company Baidu. It is currently China's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT. It is based on Baidu's in-house Large Language Model (LLM) Ernie 3.0-Titan and Pre-trained Dialogue Generation Model (PLATO). Ernie offers multi-modal capabilities, meaning that users can interact with the AI service with texts and images in both prompts and responses.

4. ChatSonic

ChatSonic is another conversational chatbot that takes advantage of the power of AI. Unlike OpenAI's generative AI model, ChatSonic can come up with up-to-date information with the “Include Latest Google Data” option. Technologies such as GPT-4, Stable diffusion, DALL-E, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Machine Learning (ML) are incorporated in ChatSonic which allows the AI chatbot to accept prompts and generate responses. Users can also choose the type of personality, enable memory, and more, to make it sound like a real person!

5. My AI

One of the most interesting chatbots is incorporated into the social media app Snapchat. Called My AI, it runs on OpenAI's ChatGPT technology which has been customized for the chatbot. Like other AI chatbots, My AI can answer your burning trivia questions, provide gift recommendations, and more. While it was initially reserved for only Snapchat+ subscribers, My AI is now accessible to all Snapchat users.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 16:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon