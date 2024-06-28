Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Having a printer at home has become essential for both professionals and students. It allows for convenient printing of important documents without the need to visit a cyber café or print shop. Despite the digital era, physical copies of ID proofs, photos, and school projects are still necessary. Home printers can handle both colour and black-and-white prints and are equally useful in office settings.

Modern printers often come with features like mobile printing apps, cloud printing, and support for various paper sizes and types. Compact and portable, they suit different environments and streamline printing processes, enhancing productivity.

Choosing the right printer can be challenging. To assist, here are five top printers, ranging from inkjet to monochrome, to meet various printing needs and budgets.

1. Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Colour Ink Printer for Home and Office

The Brother DCP-T525W is a multifunctional Wi-Fi printer that handles printing, scanning, and copying in both colour and monochrome. It offers high-resolution scanning and print speeds of 12 ppm in colour and 30 ppm in monochrome. Compatible with various operating systems and featuring refillable ink bottles, it's a budget-friendly choice with USB and Wi-Fi connectivity.

2. Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon Pixma TS307 is a cost-effective wireless printer ideal for those needing only basic printing functions without scanning or copying. It provides high-quality colour prints and supports Wi-Fi and mobile connectivity options like Apple AirPrint. Its compact design fits easily into any space, making it a versatile choice for home use.

3. HP Ink Advantage 4278 Printer

The HP Ink Advantage 4278 is an affordable printer featuring an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) for enhanced productivity. It offers print, copy, and scan functions with connectivity options including WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB. The Smart App simplifies setup and use, making it a comprehensive and efficient printing solution.

4. Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer

The Epson PictureMate PM-520 is a portable printer designed for high-quality photo printing. It features a 1.45" LCD screen, borderless printing, and a maximum resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. With a maximum print speed of 36 seconds per photo and compatibility with Windows, Mac, and mobile devices, it's ideal for home use. The printer also includes an SD card slot and USB port for easy photo viewing and printing.

5. HP Laserjet Pro MFP 4104dw

The Laserjet Pro MFP 4104dw is a monochrome printer offering high efficiency with a printing speed of 40 pages per minute and automatic duplexing. It includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet multipurpose tray. Wi-Fi connectivity and network-ready features allow for printing from anywhere in the office. The flatbed scanner provides high-resolution scanning up to 1200 dpi, and the automatic document feeder enhances productivity. Mobile printing options like ePrint, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print, and Smart apps add to its convenience.

These printers provide various features and price points, making it easier to find the right one for home or office use.