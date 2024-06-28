 Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Discover top 5 printers for home and business in India, offering versatile features like WiFi connectivity, high-resolution printing, and affordability across leading brands for all printing needs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2024, 19:42 IST
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
Check out these top 5 printers for home and business needs, from quality prints to versatile features. (Pexels)

Products included in this article

Brother DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WIFI Ink Tank Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation
(514)
Get price
Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer (Black), Standard
(3,728)
Get price
HP Ink Advantage 4278 Printer, Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), Print, Copy, Scan,WiFi,Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home.
(2,150)
Get price 12% OFF
Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer
(357)
₹15,499 ₹17,790
Buy now

Having a printer at home has become essential for both professionals and students. It allows for convenient printing of important documents without the need to visit a cyber café or print shop. Despite the digital era, physical copies of ID proofs, photos, and school projects are still necessary. Home printers can handle both colour and black-and-white prints and are equally useful in office settings.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Brother DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WIFI Ink Tank Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation 4.2/5 Get Price
Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer (Black), Standard 3.6/5 Get Price
HP Ink Advantage 4278 Printer, Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), Print, Copy, Scan,WiFi,Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home. 3.6/5 Get Price
Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer 3.9/5 ₹ 15,499

Modern printers often come with features like mobile printing apps, cloud printing, and support for various paper sizes and types. Compact and portable, they suit different environments and streamline printing processes, enhancing productivity.

Also read: Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring

Choosing the right printer can be challenging. To assist, here are five top printers, ranging from inkjet to monochrome, to meet various printing needs and budgets.

1. Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Colour Ink Printer for Home and Office

B0B5XRRR5B-1

The Brother DCP-T525W is a multifunctional Wi-Fi printer that handles printing, scanning, and copying in both colour and monochrome. It offers high-resolution scanning and print speeds of 12 ppm in colour and 30 ppm in monochrome. Compatible with various operating systems and featuring refillable ink bottles, it's a budget-friendly choice with USB and Wi-Fi connectivity.

2. Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer

B07BZFLWS7-2

The Canon Pixma TS307 is a cost-effective wireless printer ideal for those needing only basic printing functions without scanning or copying. It provides high-quality colour prints and supports Wi-Fi and mobile connectivity options like Apple AirPrint. Its compact design fits easily into any space, making it a versatile choice for home use.

3. HP Ink Advantage 4278 Printer

B0CJ82KR2H-3

The HP Ink Advantage 4278 is an affordable printer featuring an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) for enhanced productivity. It offers print, copy, and scan functions with connectivity options including WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB. The Smart App simplifies setup and use, making it a comprehensive and efficient printing solution.

4. Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer

B074P6BVDD-4

The Epson PictureMate PM-520 is a portable printer designed for high-quality photo printing. It features a 1.45" LCD screen, borderless printing, and a maximum resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. With a maximum print speed of 36 seconds per photo and compatibility with Windows, Mac, and mobile devices, it's ideal for home use. The printer also includes an SD card slot and USB port for easy photo viewing and printing.

5. HP Laserjet Pro MFP 4104dw

B0C8B71W1X-5

The Laserjet Pro MFP 4104dw is a monochrome printer offering high efficiency with a printing speed of 40 pages per minute and automatic duplexing. It includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet multipurpose tray. Wi-Fi connectivity and network-ready features allow for printing from anywhere in the office. The flatbed scanner provides high-resolution scanning up to 1200 dpi, and the automatic document feeder enhances productivity. Mobile printing options like ePrint, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print, and Smart apps add to its convenience.

These printers provide various features and price points, making it easier to find the right one for home or office use.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 15:37 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it nasa astronomy picture of the day 17 june 2023: earth at night from iss oppo to integrate ai across all smartphones by 2024; partners with google, microsoft, mediatek nasa astronomy picture of the day 5 june 2023: breathtaking trifid nebula here’s everything apple plans to show at its ai-focused wwdc event nasa astronomy picture of the day 11 june 2023: what is the true colour of the sun? nasa astronomy picture of the day 6 june 2023: planet destroyed by a star nasa astronomy picture of the day 22 may 2023: supernova snapped by astrophotographer windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them nasa astronomy picture of the day 31 may 2023: the history of our universe
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 won’t launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more
BGMI

Part of a BGMI team in India? Philips OneBlade Cup is a chance for you to join Nodwin’s BGMI Master Series
Best Gaming Chairs

Best gaming chairs with 180-degree reclining support in India: Green Soul, BAYBEE Drogo, and more
Santhosh Suvrana ran an eventful 3-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world

Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna makes history, wins 45 crore- Watch video of his winning hand
Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets