Why NOT updating Windows ever since 1992 helped UPS, FedEx, Southwest Airlines and others

Microsoft Windows users across the globe were struck down by a faulty CrowdStrike system update error, causing a massive outage. ‘The blue screen of death' impacted a majority of the population. While scores of users are still struggling to boot their Windows PC, Crowdstrike has fixed the issue. However, it can still take a few days before everything is sorted out. Airplanes grounded, banks shut, trains delayed, deliveries canceled and a lot more happened during the massive outage. Luckily, a few big companies including UPS, FedEx, Southwest Airlines and others were not fazed by the bug troubling the entire globe and the reason behind is pretty surprising.

Still relying on 32-year-old operating system

It is quite surprising to know that giants like Southwest Airlines, UPS and others were not affected by the Crowdstrike outage due to reliance on a 32-year-old operating system. As per a report by DigitalTrends, a major portion of these companies still use Windows 95 and Windows 3.1. Although Southwest has been under fire for the past several years for using the old school operating system but it can not be denied it helped the company survive during a plaguing shutdown.

Microsoft Windows outage resolution

Microsoft was able to identify the root case of the issue within a few hours, however it can still take days till everything is back to normal. Addressing the issue on X, Microsoft chief Satya Nadela said “We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online.”

There are several tricks and workarounds going viral on the internet to resolve this issue. While a few suggest deleting a certain file after booting the PC in safe mode, one suggested by Microsoft claims to solve the problem by rebooting the system 15 times.



