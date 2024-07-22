 Why NOT updating Windows ever since 1992 helped UPS, FedEx, Southwest Airlines and others | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Why NOT updating Windows ever since 1992 helped UPS, FedEx, Southwest Airlines and others

Why NOT updating Windows ever since 1992 helped UPS, FedEx, Southwest Airlines and others

Big companies including UPS, FedEx, Southwest Airlines and others were not fazed by Microsoft outage.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 22 2024, 07:21 IST
Why NOT updating Windows ever since 1992 helped UPS, FedEx, Southwest Airlines and others
Most CrowdStrike-powered Windows PCs are still suffering for the infamous Blue Screen of Death issue. (Microsoft Designer AI)

Microsoft Windows users across the globe were struck down by a faulty CrowdStrike system update error, causing a massive outage. ‘The blue screen of death' impacted a majority of the population. While scores of users are still struggling to boot their Windows PC, Crowdstrike has fixed the issue. However, it can still take a few days before everything is sorted out. Airplanes grounded, banks shut, trains delayed, deliveries canceled and a lot more happened during the massive outage. Luckily, a few big companies including UPS, FedEx, Southwest Airlines and others were not fazed by the bug troubling the entire globe and the reason behind is pretty surprising.

Also read: Millions of Windows PCs worldwide restarting, showing blue screen: What is the global system outage? [Explained]

You may be interested in

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹31,700
Check details
Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,990
Check details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,499
Check details
Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 8 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 4 GB NH QAYSI 004
  • Charcoal Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹50,490
Check details

Still relying on 32-year-old operating system

It is quite surprising to know that giants like Southwest Airlines, UPS and others were not affected by the Crowdstrike outage due to reliance on a 32-year-old operating system. As per a report by DigitalTrends, a major portion of these companies still use Windows 95 and Windows 3.1. Although Southwest has been under fire for the past several years for using the old school operating system but it can not be denied it helped the company survive during a plaguing shutdown.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: CrowdStrike Windows Reboot Issue: What exactly happened, which PC users are affected and how to fix it [Easy Explainer]

Microsoft Windows outage resolution

Microsoft was able to identify the root case of the issue within a few hours, however it can still take days till everything is back to normal. Addressing the issue on X, Microsoft chief Satya Nadela said “We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online.”

Also read: Microsoft Windows outage: Indian government issues ‘critical' advisory to help users solve the CrowdStrike problem

There are several tricks and workarounds going viral on the internet to resolve this issue. While a few suggest deleting a certain file after booting the PC in safe mode, one suggested by Microsoft claims to solve the problem by rebooting the system 15 times.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jul, 07:20 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple iphone users get new whatsapp calling design with latest update, check details here how to hide your instagram online status from others bsnl’s new prepaid plan comes with 5gb daily data, unlimited calls and 90-day validity samsung reportedly halts sales of newly launched galaxy buds 3 pro due to this issue crowdstrike windows reboot issue: what exactly happened, which pc users are affected and how to fix it [easy explainer] mukesh ambani offering free reliance jio recharge to celebrate son’s wedding? know the truth here nasa discovers six new exoplanets: know interesting facts about super-earths and rare hot jupiter switzerland’s new tourism idea: pay 1700 to ‘use’ a 3d-printed suicide pod bsnl prepaid recharge plans full list; check which is best for you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon
Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount
Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets