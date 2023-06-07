Home TV News Blaupunkt TVs set to launch soon; up to 75% savings offered during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale

Blaupunkt TVs set to launch soon; up to 75% savings offered during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale

Spectacular savings of up to 75% are available on TVs and appliances during Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 17:18 IST
Blaupunkt is all set to unveil its latest addition to the television market, the 32-inch HD, 43-inch and 40-inch FHD, 65 and 50-inch 4K GTV, 75 QLED, GTV in collaboration with Flipkart. The launch will take place during Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale and offer customers discounts of up to 75% on TVs and appliances. There are other benefits too such as 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a 10% instant discount while using an HDFC or Kotak card. Blaupunkt TV prices start at 6,499. The sale will commence with early access on June 9 and conclude on June 14.

The all-new Blaupunkt 32, 40, 43-inch Cybersound Realtek Gen 2 prices start at 10,888, 16,499, and 18,499 respectively. The TVs packs advanced speaker technology. They have a built-in Netflix and feature 2 48W Box Speakers.

There is surround sound feature available too. These models are also equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8GB ROM, ensuring smooth performance and ample storage for apps and content. The bezel-less design and Android 11 operating system enhance the user experience.

The TVs can be seamlessly connected with laptops, mobile devices, and PCs. Accessing popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Voot can be done with dedicated shortcut keys on the YouTube remote.

 

For those seeking a larger display and enhanced features, Blaupunkt offers the 50 and 65-inch Google TV models, priced at 28,999 and 44,444. These TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM. They are powered by an MT9062 processor.

The highlight of these models is th sound system, the company said in a statement. Equipped with 2 60W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers featuring DTS TruSurround Technology, the audio experience is immersive.

The TVs also boast a bezel-less and air-slim design, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a voice-enabled remote, and 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports for seamless connectivity with various devices.

 

The flagship offering from Blaupunkt, the 75-inch QLED TV is priced at 99,999. It has a QLED 4K display that offers a range of 1.1 billion colors. The TV boasts a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four built-in speakers. Advanced audio technologies, including HDR 10+, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus, enhance the sound quality.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 17:18 IST
