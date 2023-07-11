Home TV News Check out the Hisense 120" Laser TV and New Range of 4K TVs

Check out the Hisense 120" Laser TV and New Range of 4K TVs

Hisense has launched four televisions in the market today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 19:21 IST
The 120” Laser TV 120L9HE and Tornado QLED E7K Pro have been launched exclusively on Amazon for the Prime Day Sale.
The 120” Laser TV 120L9HE and Tornado QLED E7K Pro have been launched exclusively on Amazon for the Prime Day Sale. (Hisense)

Hisense India has launched its highly anticipated range of four new televisions – Laser TV, Tornado QLED E7K Pro, Tornado 3.0 A7K and A6K. The 120” Laser TV 120L9HE and Tornado QLED E7K Pro are being launched exclusively on Amazon for the Prime Day Sale, while Tornado 3.0 A7K will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting from July 15th. Additionally, the A6K model will be available in all leading E-commerce and retail stores. Here we are listing the features of the four newly launched televisions.

Laser TV

The Laser TV comes with a 120" ALR screen and it also sports features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, and 40W powerful front-firing speakers. Additionally, the Trichroma Laser technology provides a 107% BT.2020 Super Wide Color Gamut for a richer color experience.

Tornado QLED E7K Pro

The TV features HDMI 2.1 support, Game Mode Pro, AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR, ALLM, and a powerful built-in woofer, offering a superior gaming and TV viewing experience. Additionally, the E7K Pro supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Vision-Atmos, delivering immersive sound and a captivating viewing experience.

A7K

The A7K comes with a 61W Built-In Woofer, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos technology. It features VIDAA Smart OS, an ultra-slim bezel-less design, and compatibility with various smart home platforms such as Google Home, Apple AirPlay, Apple Home, and Alexa Built-In.

A6K

The A6K, is powered by Google TV, brings 4K quality visuals and AI Adaptive Depth technology for an enhanced viewing experience. It supports all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, ensuring stunning image quality and vibrant colors.

Price and Availability

Hisense has introduced a special inaugural price of Rs. 499999 for Laser TV, along with a comprehensive 3-year warranty. The Tornado QLED E7K Pro is priced at a starting Rs. 49999, the Tornado 3.0 A7K is priced at a starting Rs.47999 and the A6K is priced at a starting Rs.28999. Additionally, there is a comprehensive 4-year warranty for the first seven days on these models. Laser TV and E7K Pro are Amazon exclusive products, while A7K is exclusive to Flipkart for purchase. A6K, on the other hand, is available on both Flipkart and Amazon.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 19:21 IST
