Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale: Blaupunkt offering huge discounts on TVs

Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale has started! The e-commerce website is offering incredible deals and offers on products from all the top brands. The sale will last till August 9. During the sale, Blaupunkt TV is offering up to 75% discount along with bank offers to its customers. The starting price for the Blaupunkt TVs begins from Rs. 6499. Know all about the TVs and discounts below.

Blaupunkt LED TV discounts

The Blaupunkt's 24-inch LED TV comes with HD resolution and is originally priced at Rs.7499, however from Flipkart, you get it for Rs.6499.

The Blaupunkt 32-inch LED TV is priced at Rs.11999, but from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.9799.

The 42-inch LED TV will be available at Rs.15999 and the 43-inch LED TV will be available at the discounted price of Rs.16999.

Blaupunkt LED smart TV discounts

The Blaupunkt 32-inch LED smart TV will be available at the discounted price of Rs.10499 on Flipkart.

The 40-inch LED smart TV will be available at a lower price of Rs.15499 and the 43-inch LED smart TV for Rs.17999 with the CyberSound G2 series.

The Blaupunkt 43-inch LED smart TV get a discounted price of Rs.24999 and the 55-inch LED smart TV for Rs.31999 from the Cybersound series on Flipkart.

The Blaupunkt Cybersound Gen2 50-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV will go on the price of Rs.27999 and the 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV for Rs.43499.

Blaupunkt 50-inch QLED TV will go on sale for Rs. 32999 and the 55-inch TV for Rs. 36999.

Lastly, the 65-inch Blaupunkt TV will be available on sale for Rs. 52999 and the 75-inch TV for Rs. 95999.

Blaupunkt TV features and specs

The TV features a QLED 4K display, HDR 10 Plus, and 1.1 billion colours for display. It comes with a built-in 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus for sound. Its smart features include Google TV with voice assistant, Dual Band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.

The higher range TVs of the 50-inch and 55-inch screen comes with 550 nits brightness and the 65-inch screen has 600 nits.

Customers can also get an additional 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards.