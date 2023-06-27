KODAK 9XPRO TV series launched in India; check specs and prices

Super Plastronics has launched the KODAK 9XPRO TV and the CA PRO series under the aegis of the 'Made in India' initiative. The KODAK 9XPRO TVs are powered by ANDROID 11. They offer an immersive and entertaining experience. The series includes 50, 55, and 65-inch 4K Google TV models and prices start at Rs. 27,999. Additionally, the KODAK 4K QLED Matrix series now includes a 75-inch variant starting at Rs. 98,888.

The KODAK 9XPRO TVs

This premium TV range, features ARM Cortex A55*4 REALTEK processors, DOLBY DIGITAL sound, 30W speaker output, built-in Netflix, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, 1GB RAM, and 8GB ROM. These televisions offer access to over 6,000 apps and games, including popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, and the Google Play Store, which hosts 500,000 TV shows. While the 32-inch variant is HD Ready, the other models provide Full HD resolution.

The KODAK CAPRO series

It is available in 50, 55, and 65-inch sizes, offers 4K UHD Displays, integrated GOOGLE Assistant, and a range of built-in apps such as YouTube Learning and Google Classroom, ideal for learning and productivity. These TVs also support CHROMECAST video meetings, document sharing, and content casting. With the MT9062 processor and various connectivity options, including USB 2.0, HDMI 3 (ARC, CEC), and Bluetooth v. 5.0, the CA PRO series provides a comprehensive entertainment solution. These TVs feature a nearly bezel-less design and DOLBY Stereo Box Speaker delivering 40W of powerful sound. The remote control, designed in India, includes dedicated hotkeys for popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Play Store and more.

The KODAK 75-inch 4K QLED TV (75MT5044)

It delivers an exceptional viewing experience with features like DTS TruSurround, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colors, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage. The TV boasts a Bezel-less and Airslim design, supporting HDR10+, DOLBY ATMOS, DOLBY VISION, DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS, and In-built CHROMECAST & Airplay, enabling access to over 1000 apps.

These KODAK TV models will be launched on Amazon India and Flipkart, with varying sizes available on each platform. On Amazon India, customers can find the KODAK 9XPRO 32, 40, and 43-inch TVs, the 50, 55, and 65-inch CAPRO Google TV, and the 75-inch Matrix QLED TV. On Flipkart, the offerings include the KODAK 9XPRO 32, 42, 43-inch TVs, the 50 and 65-inch CAPRO Google TV, and the 75-inch 4K QLED TV.