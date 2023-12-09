Thomson unveils smart TV deals during Flipkart' Big Year End Sale; prices start at Rs. 5999

French consumer appliances brand Thomson is set to dazzle Indian consumers with incredible discounts and offers on its entire range of smart TVs during the Flipkart Big Year End Sale, running from December 9th to 16th, with early access starting from December 8th at midnight. The Thomson TVs discounts make them remarkably affordable, with prices starting as low as Rs. 5999. The brand has recently unveiled a new lineup, including the 43-inch QLED, 43-inch FA series TVs with Realtek processor, and the 55-inch Google TV with a 4K display.

The Thomson FA series TVs boast Android 11, featuring a bezel-less design, 30W speakers, Dolby Digital, and built-in access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more. The Google TVs with 4K display offer a bezel-less design, supporting Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, and DTS TrueSurround. The 55-inch Google TV, priced at INR 32,999, comes with 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Customers can enjoy an additional 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Credit. The detailed price list includes a range of models catering to different preferences and budgets.

Thomson's Android TV Series features ultra-high definition resolution, HDR10+, and powerful sound output. These smart TVs, powered by Amlogic processors, run on Android 10, supporting Chromecast and Airplay. The QLED TVs, completely frameless, come loaded with features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Bezel-less design, and 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker.

Make in India

Notably, Thomson emphasizes its commitment to the "Make in India" vision, manufacturing Google Licensed TVs in the country. The brand is celebrating its 5th year of operations in India, having re-entered the market in 2018. Thomson says that it has become a top-selling online consumer durables brand in India, offering a diverse range of products, including Smart TVs, washing machines, air coolers, and air conditioners.