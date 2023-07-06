Jio Bharat Phone Launched in India at ₹999
Jio revolutionizes the Indian mobile market with its latest release: the Jio Bharat 4G phone. Priced at an unbelievable Rs. 999, this phone is set to drive India towards a 2G-free future. Jio has also announced that more brands will soon join the Jio Bharat platform' to launch affordable models. Let's take a closer look at the Jio Bharat phone.
First Published Date: 06 Jul, 22:13 IST
Tags: reliance jiophone reliance jio jio
71688661472619
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS