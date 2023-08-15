OnePlus Open price leaked
Today, we're bringing you exciting news about the upcoming OnePlus Open, a groundbreaking foldable smartphone that's been making waves in the rumor mill. Under the hood, the OnePlus Open packs a punch. Powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, This beast is expected to sport a whopping 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space for all your files. OnePlus Open could come in at under Rs. 1,20,000. OnePlus is ready to unfold the future with the remarkable OnePlus Open. It's a fusion of cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and top-notch features.
First Published Date: 15 Aug, 13:21 IST
Tags: oneplus
