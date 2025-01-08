Latest Tech News Gadgets For You Amazon Echo Spot review: Smart bedside alarm clock with Alexa capabilities

Amazon Echo Spot review: Smart bedside alarm clock with Alexa capabilities

Amazon Echo Spot review: Do you need a bedside smart clock worth Rs.6449? Check out the detailed review to know how it works and who should buy this device.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 14:55 IST
Amazon Echo Spot review: Smart bedside alarm clock with Alexa capabilities
Amazon Echo Spot launched in India with a small display and Alexa capabilities, check the review to know more. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT tech)

Amazon Echo Spot review: Amazon has launched a new range of Alexa-powered device called Echo Spot in India. This new device is a smart clock that comes with some enticing capabilities and it also looks quite intuitive with its small display and Echo pop-like design. While many may say that it is a combination of the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show due to the small display, but it comes with some limitations, or we can say unique features that set it apart from these two devices. Therefore, let's get to know more about this smart clock cum speaker which is known as the Amazon Echo Spot.

I have been using the new Amazon Echo Spot for over two weeks to understand its usage and functionality. Well, I have been an Echo Dot user for over 2 years and I have thoroughly enjoyed using the device. Now, with Echo Spot, it was a slightly new experience but nothing very incremental. Therefore, if the new Echo Spot has caught your eye, then here's everything you need to know in this detailed review.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Amazon Echo Spot review: Design and build

Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot features a 2.83-inch rectangular-shaped display (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Amazon Echo Spot features a 2.83-inch rectangular-shaped display (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Amazon Echo Spot is marketed as a smart alarm clock powered by Alexa, hence it features a circular clock-like design which is divided into two parts. On the first half, the Echo Sport features a 2.83-inch rectangular-shaped display fitted under a half-circle tinted cover glass. The other half consists of the speaker mesh through which Alexa can communicate effortlessly. The device is 113mm x 103mm x 111mm in dimensions and weighs 405 grams despite having a plastic body. At the top, the Echo Spot consists of volume and mute buttons. It also has a motion sensor at the top which can be used to turn off the alarm. Overall, the design and build look quite premium and classy and look quite aesthetic when put in the right place in the room.

However, I had a few disagreements with the half-glass display panel as I was expecting the display to cover the entire half-circle, but rather it has a rectangular-shaped display and its rough edges are very much visible which gives an unpleasant look. Apart from the display, everything about the design is quite impressive.

Amazon Echo Spot review: Display and functionalities

Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot is a smart alarm clock with a touchscreen display (Aishwarya Panda)
Amazon Echo Spot is a smart alarm clock with a touchscreen display (Aishwarya Panda)

Amazon Echo Spot features a 2.83-inch customisable display which showcases time, weather, music player, and more. From the Amazon Alexa app, users can customise the clock faces from the six provided options and six colour schemes. While the pre-installed clock faces are intuitive, I would have appreciated more customisation options or wallpaper-like features which users can download and set on Echo Spot's screen. Another interesting factor about Echo Spot is that it has a touchscreen display which can be used to change settings, music, manage brightness, and more.

Now since, it's a smart clock, it does make the job quite easy as users just have to prompt by saying “ Alexa, please set an alarm for 8:00 AM tomorrow.” In terms of alarm voice, users will be provided with five options. Users can also ask Alexa for specific music requests as the alarm tune. Now, turn off the alarm, users can simply touch the top of the Echo Spot or via voice prompt. However, a smart clock worth Rs.8999 is slightly higher than in my opinion. But, with Alexa capabilities, it could come in handy for people who frequently use smart home devices.

Amazon Echo Spot review: Sound quality

Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Amazon Echo Spot (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Without stretching the review further, I would simply say that the Amazon Echo Spot misses the spot when it comes to sound quality. Being an Amazon Echo Dot user, I could tell the difference since it misses the bass and range that is required for grooving. If you keep the Amazon Echo Spot in a bigger space, then you may not enjoy the sound as much as you want, but in a small room, it works fine if you want something to play in the background. Therefore, it can be used as a bedside smart clock rather than a speaker as we do for the Echo Dot.

It should be noted that Amazon Echo Spot has to be kept in the bedroom since it's a smart clock. However, previous rumours surrounding Alexa listening to the conversation could cloud user judgment. However, with Echo Spot, Amazon has introduced several privacy controls for users such as a microphone on/off button.  Additionally, users can visit the Alexa app and delete their preferred voice history or change their privacy settings. Echo Spot also does not have a camera like the Echo Show, therefore, it can be more reassuring and takes the privacy concern a little.

Amazon Echo Spot review: Verdict

Should buy this smart alarm clock worth Rs.6449? Well, I like the fact that it works as a smart clock as well as a smart speaker with Alexa capabilities, but I would not recommend the device if you are looking for entertainment purposes. It is quite good to set up alarms, and reminders with personalised tunes. Additionally, I also liked that it automatically dims the brightness based on the environment. However, in my opinion, the display is quite small and it does not cover the entire half-circle display and there are very few customisation options for the screen. But, if you want a smart assistant that can set up alarms and reminders, then the Amazon Echo Spot is a clear winner.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 6,449/-
Product Name
Echo Spot
Brand Name
Amazon
Pros
  • Compact design
  • Touch screen display
  • Display customisation
Cons
  • Limited few customisation options
  • Small display
Specifications

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 12:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release: Here’s why GTA fans should explore Liberty City before the new era of Vice City arrives
DLSS 4 is the latest version of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, designed to enhance gaming performance.

NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Launched With DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation: 5 FAQs Answered
GTA 6

GTA 6 release confirmed for 2025 as Rockstar employee reaffirms timeline amid delay rumours
GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets