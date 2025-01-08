Amazon Echo Spot review: Smart bedside alarm clock with Alexa capabilities

Amazon Echo Spot review: Amazon has launched a new range of Alexa-powered device called Echo Spot in India. This new device is a smart clock that comes with some enticing capabilities and it also looks quite intuitive with its small display and Echo pop-like design. While many may say that it is a combination of the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show due to the small display, but it comes with some limitations, or we can say unique features that set it apart from these two devices. Therefore, let's get to know more about this smart clock cum speaker which is known as the Amazon Echo Spot.

I have been using the new Amazon Echo Spot for over two weeks to understand its usage and functionality. Well, I have been an Echo Dot user for over 2 years and I have thoroughly enjoyed using the device. Now, with Echo Spot, it was a slightly new experience but nothing very incremental. Therefore, if the new Echo Spot has caught your eye, then here's everything you need to know in this detailed review.

Amazon Echo Spot review: Design and build

The Amazon Echo Spot is marketed as a smart alarm clock powered by Alexa, hence it features a circular clock-like design which is divided into two parts. On the first half, the Echo Sport features a 2.83-inch rectangular-shaped display fitted under a half-circle tinted cover glass. The other half consists of the speaker mesh through which Alexa can communicate effortlessly. The device is 113mm x 103mm x 111mm in dimensions and weighs 405 grams despite having a plastic body. At the top, the Echo Spot consists of volume and mute buttons. It also has a motion sensor at the top which can be used to turn off the alarm. Overall, the design and build look quite premium and classy and look quite aesthetic when put in the right place in the room.

However, I had a few disagreements with the half-glass display panel as I was expecting the display to cover the entire half-circle, but rather it has a rectangular-shaped display and its rough edges are very much visible which gives an unpleasant look. Apart from the display, everything about the design is quite impressive.

Amazon Echo Spot review: Display and functionalities

Amazon Echo Spot features a 2.83-inch customisable display which showcases time, weather, music player, and more. From the Amazon Alexa app, users can customise the clock faces from the six provided options and six colour schemes. While the pre-installed clock faces are intuitive, I would have appreciated more customisation options or wallpaper-like features which users can download and set on Echo Spot's screen. Another interesting factor about Echo Spot is that it has a touchscreen display which can be used to change settings, music, manage brightness, and more.

Now since, it's a smart clock, it does make the job quite easy as users just have to prompt by saying “ Alexa, please set an alarm for 8:00 AM tomorrow.” In terms of alarm voice, users will be provided with five options. Users can also ask Alexa for specific music requests as the alarm tune. Now, turn off the alarm, users can simply touch the top of the Echo Spot or via voice prompt. However, a smart clock worth Rs.8999 is slightly higher than in my opinion. But, with Alexa capabilities, it could come in handy for people who frequently use smart home devices.

Amazon Echo Spot review: Sound quality

Without stretching the review further, I would simply say that the Amazon Echo Spot misses the spot when it comes to sound quality. Being an Amazon Echo Dot user, I could tell the difference since it misses the bass and range that is required for grooving. If you keep the Amazon Echo Spot in a bigger space, then you may not enjoy the sound as much as you want, but in a small room, it works fine if you want something to play in the background. Therefore, it can be used as a bedside smart clock rather than a speaker as we do for the Echo Dot.

It should be noted that Amazon Echo Spot has to be kept in the bedroom since it's a smart clock. However, previous rumours surrounding Alexa listening to the conversation could cloud user judgment. However, with Echo Spot, Amazon has introduced several privacy controls for users such as a microphone on/off button. Additionally, users can visit the Alexa app and delete their preferred voice history or change their privacy settings. Echo Spot also does not have a camera like the Echo Show, therefore, it can be more reassuring and takes the privacy concern a little.

Amazon Echo Spot review: Verdict

Should buy this smart alarm clock worth Rs.6449? Well, I like the fact that it works as a smart clock as well as a smart speaker with Alexa capabilities, but I would not recommend the device if you are looking for entertainment purposes. It is quite good to set up alarms, and reminders with personalised tunes. Additionally, I also liked that it automatically dims the brightness based on the environment. However, in my opinion, the display is quite small and it does not cover the entire half-circle display and there are very few customisation options for the screen. But, if you want a smart assistant that can set up alarms and reminders, then the Amazon Echo Spot is a clear winner.