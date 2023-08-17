Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

Riot Games is hosting the third official tournament circuit known as the Valorant Champions Tour 2023. After Grueling combats fights, sixteen teams will match for playoffs. In the upcoming rounds, viewers will get to experience the never-seen-before battles and great thrills and excitement are expected. Check out all the details about the Valorant Champions 2023 tour, schedule, format, teams and much more.

Valorant Champions 2023: Dates and format

According to a Sportskeeda report, the playoffs will commence between August 16 to August 20. There be a total of 14 matches where if a team loses a game during this stage, they still have a chance to remain in the tournament. Most matchups will be three games long, however, except for the lower finals and grand finals, which will have up to five games. The playoffs will be played in Shrine Expo Hall. The Grand finale is scheduled for August 24 to August 26 and will be held in KIA Forum.

Valorant Champions 2023 prize

Here's come the most exciting part of the tour. Check the prize money with positions:

1. The team securing the first position will receive $1,000,000 prize money.

2. Team with second position in the championship will get $400,000.

3. Third position team will receive $250,000.

4. Fourth position team will receive $130,000.

5. Fifth and sixth positions will get a prize money of $85,000.

6. Lastly, seventh and eighth positions will get $50,000.

Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs schedule

Day 1 – August 16, 2023

Fnatic vs. LOUD – Upper Bracket Quarterfinals 1 - 12:00 pm PDT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST.

Paper Rex vs. FUT Esports – Upper Bracket Quarterfinals 2 - 3:00 pm PDT / 12:00 am CEST (next day) / 3:30 am IST.

Day 2 – August 17, 2023

DRX vs. Bilibili Gaming - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals 3 - 12:00 pm PDT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST.

Evil Geniuses vs. EDward Gaming - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals 4 - 3:00 pm PDT / 12:00 am CEST / 3:30 am IST (next day).

Day 3 – August 18, 2023

TBD vs. TBD – Lower Bracket Match 1 - 12:00 pm PDT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day)

TBD vs. TBD – Lower Bracket Match 2 - 3:00 pm PDT / 12:00 am CEST (next day) / 3:30 am IST (next day)

Day 4 – August 19, 2023

TBD vs. TBD – Upper Bracket Semifinals 1 - 12:00 pm PDT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day)

TBD vs. TBD - Upper Bracket Semifinals 2 - 3:00 pm PDT / 12:00 am CEST (next day) / 3:30 am IST (next day)

Day 5 – August 20, 2023

TBD vs. TBD – Lower Bracket Quarterfinals 1 - 12:00 pm PDT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day)

TBD vs. TBD - Lower Bracket Quarterfinals 2 - 3:00 pm PDT / 12:00 am CEST (next day) / 3:30 am IST (next day)

Day 6 – August 24, 2023

TBD vs. TBD – Upper Bracket Final - 12:00 pm PDT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day)

TBD vs. TBD – Lower Bracket Semifinal - 3:00 pm PDT / 12:00 am CEST (next day) / 3:30 am IST (next day)

Valorant Champions 2023: Teams

Group A:

Paper Rex

2. EDward Gaming

3. Giants

4. KRÜ Esports

Group B:

Evil Geniuses

2. FUT Esports

3. T1

4. FunPlus Phoenix

Group C:

1. Fnatic

2. NRG

3.Bilibili Gaming

4. ZETA DIVISION

Group D:

DRX

2. LOUD

3. Natus Vincere

4. Team Liquid

Livestream of event

Viewers can catch all the action and drama of Valorant Champions 2023 on the official Valorant esports Twitch and YouTube channels. For added benefits, they can link their Twitch and YouTube accounts to Riot Games and unlock cool rewards.