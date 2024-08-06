 Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Washing machines from Samsung, Whirlpool, IFB and others with up to 60% off | Home Appliances News
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Washing machines from Samsung, Whirlpool, IFB and others with up to 60% off

Looking for great deals on washing machines? The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 offers discounts up to 60%. Discover how you can save on top washing machine brands in this limited-time sale.

By: HT TECH
Aug 06 2024, 13:21 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Hefty discounts now available on Samsung Galaxy M14, Redmi 12C, more
1/7 Samsung Galaxy M14: The smartphone comes with a 6.6” Full HD+ 90Hz display which comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The device comes with One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13. Galaxy M14 5G is a "Performance Monster" that features a segment-leading 5nm Exynos 1330 processor. (Amazon)
2/7  The device sports a 50 MP triple camera with F1.8 lens and 13 MP front camera for stunning selfies. Galaxy M14 comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery that can last for up to 2 days without charging. The Samsung Galaxy M14 comes available in three colours that are Icy Silver, Berry Blue & Smoky Teal. During the Amazon Freedom sale, you can get it for just Rs. 12490 instead of Rs. 17990. (Amazon)
3/7 realme narzo 60 5G: The Realme narzo 60 features a powerful 64 MP camera. The smartphone's premium leather design enhances its looks. The soft and supple texture of the leather provides a comfortable and luxurious feel. The smartphone is currently available at Rs. 17999 instead of Rs. 19999 with a 10 percent discount during the Amazon Sale. (Amazon India)
4/7 OnePlus Nord CE 3: The Smartphone features 6.7-inch display 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED. The typical battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is 2 × 2500mAh (7.78V), or the total equivalent of 5,000mAh (3.89V) battery power. The battery is non-removable. It features 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 (OIS supported), 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 (FOV: 112 degree) and 2MP Macro lens while you also get a 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera. During the Amazon Great Festive sale, you can buy it for Rs. 26,998. You can get Rs. 1250 off by using SBI Credit card too.
5/7 The Redmi 12C comes with High Performance MediaTek Helio G85. It sponsored displays as big as 6.71inch HD+ Display. You also get a 5000mAh Battery with this smartphone. The smartphone also comes with 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera with Portrait mode & Night Mode and 5MP Selfie camera to enhance your photography experience. Inside the box you get ‎Power Adapter, SIM Tray Ejector and USB Cable. The Redmi 12C is available in four standard colours that are Matte Black, Lavender Purple, Mint Green and Royal Blue. (Amazon)
6/7 The Amazon sale offer is providing a 45% initial discount on Redmi 12C making its price reduce to Rs. 7699 from Rs. 13999.This huge discount is due to the amazon sale running from 4th of August. (mi)
7/7 OnePlus 11R 5G: The OnePlus 11R 5G features a 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890, 8MP Ultrawide Camera and Macro Lens while also a 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera with EIS support. The Smartphone sports 6.7 Inches and 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED Display. It comes with OxygenOS based on Android 13. The OnePlus 11R comes powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It features a 5000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging power. Its special features are ‎Fast Charging Support, Stereo Speakers, Dual SIM, Always On Display and Built-In GPS. During the Amazon Independence day sale, you can buy it for just Rs. 44,998. Do note that the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, which started from 4th of August, is going to end today. So, you need to hurry up before the sale ends. (OnePlus)
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Get huge discounts on top brands washing machines. (Amazon)

The much-anticipated Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 has arrived, offering significant discounts across various product categories. The sale, which began at midnight for Prime members, opens to all users at noon today. Customers can take advantage of promotions such as cashback, free delivery, no-cost EMI options, and savings of up to Rs. 50,000 on exchanges.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW80T4040CX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) 4.1/5 ₹ 39,999
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star BloomWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (BW ROYAL PLUS H 9 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) 4/5 Get Price
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) 4.3/5 Get Price
Haier 6 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine HWM60-AE, Titanium Grey, 2024, Oceanus Wave Drum,Near Zero Pressure) 4.2/5 Get Price
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA GBS 6010, 2023 Model, Grey, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) 4/5 Get Price

SBI cardholders can benefit from an additional 10% discount, up to Rs. 3,000, on their purchases. The sale includes a flat Rs. 50 cashback on orders over Rs. 750. This event covers a broad range of items from electronics to fashion, aiming to enhance your e-commerce shopping experience.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under 35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more

For those interested in upgrading their laundry equipment, now is an ideal time. The sale features substantial discounts on washing machines from leading brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool, with reductions of up to 60%. For your convenience we have researched and curated top five selling washing machines from top brands. Have a look.

1. Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 kg front-load washing machine is available at a 29% discount. This model features a high spin speed of 1400 RPM, which aids in faster cleaning and drying. It includes 11 wash programs suitable for various fabrics and a diamond drum that protects clothes during washing. The discounted price is Rs. 30,990.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

2. Whirlpool 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Offering a 23% discount, this Whirlpool washing machine has a built-in water heater to tackle tough stains and allergens. It includes 12 wash programs and a capacity of 9 kg, making it suitable for larger families. The machine also features a child-lock mechanism and is priced at Rs. 23,340.

3. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This LG semi-automatic washing machine, with a 27% discount, is ideal for smaller families with a 7 kg capacity. It features a top-load design, 5-star energy rating, and three wash programs. Its high RPM spin speed ensures quick drying. The sale price is Rs. 11,490.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 goes live for Prime members: Attractive deals, bank offers on smartphones, TVs, and more

4. Haier 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Haier 6 kg top-load washing machine is discounted by 44%.It has a spin speed of 780 RPM and uses "Oceanus Wave Drum" technology for excellent cleaning. This model also includes a "Magic Filter" to remove lint and other debris. It is available at Rs. 12,190.

5. IFB 6 Kg AI-Powered Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The IFB washing machine, which features AI technology to optimise wash cycles, is available at a discounted price of Rs. 22,990. It has eight wash programs and a 6-kg capacity, making it ideal for compact homes. This model offers energy efficiency with a 5-star rating and a high spin speed of 1000 RPM.

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 offers significant savings and diverse options for consumers looking to upgrade their appliances. Be sure to explore these deals and take advantage of the discounts while they last.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 13:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets