Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Washing machines from Samsung, Whirlpool, IFB and others with up to 60% off

The much-anticipated Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 has arrived, offering significant discounts across various product categories. The sale, which began at midnight for Prime members, opens to all users at noon today. Customers can take advantage of promotions such as cashback, free delivery, no-cost EMI options, and savings of up to Rs. 50,000 on exchanges.

List of Best Selling Products

SBI cardholders can benefit from an additional 10% discount, up to Rs. 3,000, on their purchases. The sale includes a flat Rs. 50 cashback on orders over Rs. 750. This event covers a broad range of items from electronics to fashion, aiming to enhance your e-commerce shopping experience.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under ₹35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more

For those interested in upgrading their laundry equipment, now is an ideal time. The sale features substantial discounts on washing machines from leading brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool, with reductions of up to 60%. For your convenience we have researched and curated top five selling washing machines from top brands. Have a look.

1. Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

B09T6TZRKY-1

The Samsung 8 kg front-load washing machine is available at a 29% discount. This model features a high spin speed of 1400 RPM, which aids in faster cleaning and drying. It includes 11 wash programs suitable for various fabrics and a diamond drum that protects clothes during washing. The discounted price is Rs. 30,990.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

2. Whirlpool 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

B0CMZHKF8W-2

Offering a 23% discount, this Whirlpool washing machine has a built-in water heater to tackle tough stains and allergens. It includes 12 wash programs and a capacity of 9 kg, making it suitable for larger families. The machine also features a child-lock mechanism and is priced at Rs. 23,340.

3. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

B09DD573SY-3

This LG semi-automatic washing machine, with a 27% discount, is ideal for smaller families with a 7 kg capacity. It features a top-load design, 5-star energy rating, and three wash programs. Its high RPM spin speed ensures quick drying. The sale price is Rs. 11,490.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 goes live for Prime members: Attractive deals, bank offers on smartphones, TVs, and more

4. Haier 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

B0CC8P3J3L-4

The Haier 6 kg top-load washing machine is discounted by 44%.It has a spin speed of 780 RPM and uses "Oceanus Wave Drum" technology for excellent cleaning. This model also includes a "Magic Filter" to remove lint and other debris. It is available at Rs. 12,190.

5. IFB 6 Kg AI-Powered Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

B0CB1FS1WR-5

The IFB washing machine, which features AI technology to optimise wash cycles, is available at a discounted price of Rs. 22,990. It has eight wash programs and a 6-kg capacity, making it ideal for compact homes. This model offers energy efficiency with a 5-star rating and a high spin speed of 1000 RPM.

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 offers significant savings and diverse options for consumers looking to upgrade their appliances. Be sure to explore these deals and take advantage of the discounts while they last.