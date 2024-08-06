Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Independence Day is just around the corner and Amazon has already started its Great Freedom sale, enabling buyers to enjoy huge discounts on electronics products across all brands and categories. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade then now is the time as devices like Samsung Galaxy S24, Realm GT 6T, Honor 200, and others are available at amazing prices. Check out the deals and discounts on smartphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale for the prime members.

List of Best Selling Products

Top 5 smartphones at discount

Samsung Galaxy S24:This is the latest S-series smartphone by Samsung which has power Exynos 2400 chipset and it also supports Galaxy AI. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is originally priced at Rs.74999 for 128GB storage. However during the Amazon sale buyers can get it at just Rs.56289, a huge 25 percent discount on flagship smartphone. Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers for additional discounts.

Realme GT 6T: If you are looking for great performance-centric smartphones in the mid-range segment, then could be the right smartphone for you. The Realme GT 6T promises to provide flagship-like performance with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. The Realme GT 6T is priced at Rs.33999 for the 128GB variant. However, it is available at Rs.30998 on Amazon. Buyers can further reduce the price by using bank and exchange offers.

Honor 200: If are looking for a new design and camera-centric smartphone with amazing AI features then Honor 200 could be the right fit. The Honor 200 consists of a dual OIS camera that includes a 50MP OIS wide-angle main camera and a 50MP OIS telephoto camera. It also has a 12MP ultra-wide and macro lens. The Honor 200 is priced at Rs.39999. However, during the Amazon Great Freedom Day sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.33998. Amazon is also offering a Rs.3000 bank discount.

OnePlus 12R: The next smartphone on the list of the OnePlus 12R which is a blend of efficient performance, impressive camera, and lasting battery life. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform processor and a 5500 mAh Battery. The OnePlus 12R retails for Rs.42999, however, buyers can get it for Rs.39999 including bank offers.

iPhone 13:Lastly, if you are planning to buy an iPhone at a reasonable price, then the iPhone 13 is available at a huge discount during the Amazon Great Freedom sale. The smartphone is priced at Rs.59600 for the 128GB storage variant. Now, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.48799. Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent discount on bank offers.

