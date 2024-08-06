 Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount | Mobile News

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon sale 2024: Check out huge discounts on the top 5 smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T, iPhone 13, and more during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 06 2024, 08:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
1/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Samsung finally unveiled their new generation of foldable smartphones with new design, processor, and Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM to provide users with ease of multitasking and faster smartphone speed. With a new foldable device, Samsung also announced new wearable products such as Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, and more.  (HT Tech)
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
2/5 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Lenovo-backed smartphone brand Motorola also launched its new-gen clamshell foldable smartphone, the Razr 50 Ultra in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.99999 and offers several unique features. The Razr 50 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It comes with the biggest cover display in the flip smartphone market.  (Motorola)
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
3/5 Oppo Reno 12 series: Oppo also announced its AI-powered Reno 12 series in India with new design, features and eye-catching camera features. The series includes Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 energy processor. The smartphones offer several advanced AI features such as AI tool Box, AI recording summary, AI best face, AI studio, and much more.  (HT Tech)
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
4/5 Motorola G85: After months of speculation, Motorola finally announced its new G-series smartphone, the G85 in India at a starting price of Rs.17999. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and offers two storage variants: 8GB RAM+128GB and 12GB RAM+128GB. Additionally, the smartphone also offers a Smart Connect feature which is available in its high-end smartphones.  (Motorola)
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
5/5 Lava Blaze X: It is the new affordable smartphone launched by Indian smartphone brand Lava. The Blaze X is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.14999.  (Lava)
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Check out huge discounts on smartphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

Products included in this article

24% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Amber Yellow, 8GB, 128GB Storage)
(229)
₹56,479 ₹74,999
Buy now 8% OFF
realme GT 6T 5G (Fluid Silver,8GB RAM+128GB Storage) | India's 1st 7+ Gen 3 Flagship Chipset | 1.5M+AnTuTu Score | 5500mAh+120W | The World's Brightest Flagship Display
(992)
₹30,999 ₹33,999
Buy now 15% OFF
HONOR 200 5G (Moonlight White, 8GB + 256GB) | 6.7-inch AMOLED Quad-Curved Display | Dual OIS 50MP + 50MP + 12MP Camera | 50MP Selfie Camera | AI-Powered MagicOS 8.0
₹33,999 ₹39,999
Buy now 2% OFF
OnePlus 12R (Iron Gray, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
(2,593)
₹44,999 ₹45,999
Buy now
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight
(28,397)
Get price

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Independence Day is just around the corner and Amazon has already started its Great Freedom sale, enabling buyers to enjoy huge discounts on electronics products across all brands and categories. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade then now is the time as devices like Samsung Galaxy S24, Realm GT 6T, Honor 200, and others are available at amazing prices. Check out the deals and discounts on smartphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale for the prime members.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Amber Yellow, 8GB, 128GB Storage) 4/5 ₹ 56,479
realme GT 6T 5G (Fluid Silver,8GB RAM+128GB Storage) | India's 1st 7+ Gen 3 Flagship Chipset | 1.5M+AnTuTu Score | 5500mAh+120W | The World's Brightest Flagship Display 4.3/5 ₹ 30,999
HONOR 200 5G (Moonlight White, 8GB + 256GB) | 6.7-inch AMOLED Quad-Curved Display | Dual OIS 50MP + 50MP + 12MP Camera | 50MP Selfie Camera | AI-Powered MagicOS 8.0 - ₹ 33,999
OnePlus 12R (Iron Gray, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 4.4/5 ₹ 44,999
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight 4.5/5 Get Price

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 goes live for Prime members: Attractive deals, bank offers on smartphones, TVs, and more

Top 5 smartphones at discount

Samsung Galaxy S24:This is the latest S-series smartphone by Samsung which has power Exynos 2400 chipset and it also supports Galaxy AI. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is originally priced at Rs.74999 for 128GB storage. However during the Amazon sale buyers can get it at just Rs.56289, a huge 25 percent discount on flagship smartphone. Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers for additional discounts.

Realme GT 6T: If you are looking for great performance-centric smartphones in the mid-range segment, then could be the right smartphone for you. The Realme GT 6T promises to provide flagship-like performance with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. The Realme GT 6T is priced at Rs.33999 for the 128GB variant. However, it is available at Rs.30998 on Amazon. Buyers can further reduce the price by using bank and exchange offers.

Also read: Redmi 13 5G, Motorola G64, Lava Storm, and others- Top 5 smartphones under Rs.15,000 to buy in July 2024


Honor 200: If are looking for a new design and camera-centric smartphone with amazing AI features then Honor 200 could be the right fit. The Honor 200 consists of a dual OIS camera that includes a 50MP OIS wide-angle main camera and a 50MP OIS telephoto camera. It also has a 12MP ultra-wide and macro lens. The Honor 200 is priced at Rs.39999. However, during the Amazon Great Freedom Day sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.33998. Amazon is also offering a Rs.3000 bank discount.

OnePlus 12R: The next smartphone on the list of the OnePlus 12R which is a blend of efficient performance, impressive camera, and lasting battery life. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform processor and a 5500 mAh Battery. The OnePlus 12R retails for Rs.42999, however, buyers can get it for Rs.39999 including bank offers.

Also read: Best camera phones under Rs.50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

iPhone 13:Lastly, if you are planning to buy an iPhone at a reasonable price, then the iPhone 13 is available at a huge discount during the Amazon Great Freedom sale. The smartphone is priced at Rs.59600 for the 128GB storage variant. Now, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.48799. Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent discount on bank offers.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 08:01 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
