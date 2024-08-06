Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under 35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is back as the Indian Independence Day approches, and that means many 4K TV deals are available for under ₹35,000. The best part is, you can even get some QLED TVs within this budget—so you are not compromising on picture quality and can enjoy deep black levels for a more immersive content consumption experience. In fact, some TVs even support advanced HDR formats, making them ideal for OTT. Here, we have curated a list of the 5 best TVs you can buy for under ₹30,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

List of Best Selling Products

Also Read: Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G review: Premium design, big AI camera worth Rs. 36999?

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV (Grey)

If you are looking for a Google TV-powered 4K TV, the Hisense E68N could be a good option considering it is a QLED TV that packs internals that help it punch above its weight class. It comes with an 8bit+ FRC panel that supports a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ decoding, and various picture modes like Dynamic, Standard, Sports, PC/Game, Energy Saving, Cinema, and Filmmaker Mode.

B0D3X9275X-1

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Grey)

LG has always been making reliable TVs—be it flagship OLED TVs or entry-level models. This particular model is a 43-inch TV with 4K resolution. It runs on LG's WebOS and comes with guaranteed 5 years of OS upgrades, ensuring you keep getting new features. It supports Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, and is even good for gaming considering it has Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG modes. Plus, you get LG's AI features thanks to the α5 AI Processor.

B0C82ZHYQ8-2

Also Read: iPhone users may land in soup due to Apple Intelligence's ‘priority': Know how AI feature can be a big problem

Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV 43GloLED (Grey)

Vu is another brand that focuses on making value-for-money TVs, and this model is a prime example, especially for those who prefer a powerful sound setup in the TV itself. Thanks to the built-in 84W sound, users can enjoy an immersive audio experience without the need for a soundbar. This is further enhanced with a built-in subwoofer and support for Dolby Atmos. For visuals, you get features including Dolby Vision support, HDR10+ support, HLG, Dynamic Backlight Control, Ambient Light Sensor, MEMC, and more. With 4K resolution at 43 inches, the picture quality remains sharp and detailed.

B0BRNKSTV3-3

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro (Black)

If you need a 55-inch TV for around ₹35,000, the TCL 55P71B Pro can be the ideal pick. However, note that you will have to apply the coupon discount to bring it around ₹35,000, and you can further reduce the price by applying credit card offers during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. This TV features a 55-inch QLED panel, which means the black levels are better than an LED TV. Additionally, it supports 120Hz, making it an ideal TV for gamers who want to game using their PS5 or Xbox Series consoles. Plus, it is a Google TV, so the software experience is top-notch.

B0CZ6JLH88-4

Also Read: iPhone ‘Flip' and iPad ‘Fold' likely to break cover in 2026: Here's everything we know about Apple foldables

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C61B

This model from TCL is a 43-inch QLED panel that delivers 4K visuals. To sweeten the deal, it supports HDR formats like Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, and the sound experience is decent with 30W speakers and Dolby DTS Virtual and Dolby Atmos. For around ₹28,000, this TV is a no-brainer.