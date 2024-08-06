 Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 goes live for Prime members: Attractive deals, bank offers on smartphones, TVs, and more | Tech News
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 comes with some attractive deals and benefits that you can't afford to miss.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 06 2024, 00:00 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is now live for Prime members in India. The sale will be available for everyone from noon, August 6. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 is now live exclusively for Prime members in India. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is slated to begin for everyone from August 6th noon, however, Prime members can start availing benefits of the sale 12 hours earlier. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers a wide range of products across several categories with great benefits and bank discounts. If you are planning to buy any home appliance, smartphone, accessory or anything else, this may be the right time as the ecommerce giant is offering some attractive deals that you can not afford to miss.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Available discounts

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 is offering a plethora of benefits and bank discounts to customers. During the massive sale event, buyers can enjoy exclusive discounts from partner brands. If you have an SBI Bank card card, you can get 10% instant discounts and EMI transactions. Along with it, you can also avail exchange offers and no-cost EMI on an array of products. If you are a Prime member, you can avail all the benefits from August 6 midnight and also get free same day delivery, 1-day delivery and more. For the massive sale, Amazon has tied up with several brands that are offering attractive deals that are hard to miss.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Discounts across categories

Mobile and accessories: Up to 40% and coupons on products from Apple, OnePlus, Poco, iQoo and others.

Electronics and accessories: Up to 80% off from products from brands like Samsung, Dell, Noise, boAT and others.

Smart TVs and projectors: Up to 65% off along with easy replacements on products from Samsung, LG, Mi, Sony and others.

Home appliances: Up to 65% off along with coupons on products from Godrej, Haier, LG, Samsung and others.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 00:00 IST
