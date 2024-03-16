 Elevate your audio experience with the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances News Elevate your audio experience with the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker

Elevate your audio experience with the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker

U&i promises and unparalleled sound quality and versatile connectivity with the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker. Designed for both style and performance, this speaker delivers crystal-clear audio in a compact and durable package.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 16 2024, 09:29 IST
Icon
U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker
Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker.
U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker
Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker.

Gadgets, accessories, and consumer electronics brand U&i has rolled out its latest innovation – the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker. This speaker is poised to redefine your auditory experience, combining top-notch performance with a sleek and compact design, says U&i.

The U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker boasts a stylish design that fits into any setting. Its compact form factor makes it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, while its premium construction ensures durability and longevity, the company said in a statement.

Sound Quality: 

With dual 52mm speakers, each delivering 6 Watts of power, the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker looks to offer exceptional audio quality with enhanced bass, delivering an immersive listening experience. Whether you're indulging in music, podcasts, or videos, this speaker guarantees rich, powerful, and detailed sound reproduction.

Connectivity: 

Experience true wireless freedom with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, allowing seamless pairing with your devices from up to 10 meters away. Moreover, it comes with additional features such as an FM radio, TF card reader, USB port, and a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, offering a multitude of entertainment options wherever you are.

Battery Life: 

Bid farewell to frequent recharges, as the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker is powered by a robust 1200 mAh battery, providing up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Whether you're at home, in the office, or on the move, you can enjoy uninterrupted music without the hassle of battery depletion.

Pricing and Availability: 

The U&i Legacy Wireless Speaker is priced at INR 2,499 and is available for purchase at U&i outlets and various leading retail stores across India.

In short, the company says the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker combines premium design, exceptional sound quality, versatile connectivity, and long-lasting battery life.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Mar, 09:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week
GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets