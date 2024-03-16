Elevate your audio experience with the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker

Gadgets, accessories, and consumer electronics brand U&i has rolled out its latest innovation – the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker. This speaker is poised to redefine your auditory experience, combining top-notch performance with a sleek and compact design, says U&i.

The U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker boasts a stylish design that fits into any setting. Its compact form factor makes it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, while its premium construction ensures durability and longevity, the company said in a statement.

Sound Quality:

With dual 52mm speakers, each delivering 6 Watts of power, the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker looks to offer exceptional audio quality with enhanced bass, delivering an immersive listening experience. Whether you're indulging in music, podcasts, or videos, this speaker guarantees rich, powerful, and detailed sound reproduction.

Connectivity:

Experience true wireless freedom with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, allowing seamless pairing with your devices from up to 10 meters away. Moreover, it comes with additional features such as an FM radio, TF card reader, USB port, and a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, offering a multitude of entertainment options wherever you are.

Battery Life:

Bid farewell to frequent recharges, as the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker is powered by a robust 1200 mAh battery, providing up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Whether you're at home, in the office, or on the move, you can enjoy uninterrupted music without the hassle of battery depletion.

Pricing and Availability:

The U&i Legacy Wireless Speaker is priced at INR 2,499 and is available for purchase at U&i outlets and various leading retail stores across India.

In short, the company says the U&i Legacy Series Wireless Speaker combines premium design, exceptional sound quality, versatile connectivity, and long-lasting battery life.