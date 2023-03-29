For the first time in India, with Bespoke Jet, Samsung forays into robotic vacuum cleaners

Samsung has forayed into robotic vacuum cleaners for the first time in India. Bespoke Jet comes with an innovative design. The Bespoke Jet is lighter and is equipped with an enhanced Digital Inverter Motor for powerful cleaning.

It is available in two variants one is Bespoke Jet Pro Extra, a vacuum cleaner + a mop which comes in Midnight Blue color.

While the other one is Bespoke Jet Pet, a dry vacuum cleaner, which comes in a Woody Green color. The Bespoke Jet range comes with 210W suction capability.

Another Samsung product Robotic Jet Bot+ comes with a clean station to auto-empty the dustbin. It comes with smart connectivity and control through the SmartThings app, voice recognition and LiDAR sensor-based navigation.

Samsung's Bespoke Jet Vacuum Cleaner range includes the Bespoke Jet Pro Extra (Vacuum + Mop) priced at Rs. 89,900, Bespoke Jet Pet (Vacuum) at Rs. 79,900, and Jet Bot+ at Rs. 65,900.