 Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review: Worthy investment for user friendly security system? | Home Appliances Reviews
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances Reviews Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review: Worthy investment for user friendly security system?

Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review: Worthy investment for user friendly security system?

Yale YDM 411A smart lock comes with several smart unlocking features, including a security pin, biometric lock, and app lock. Check our review to check if it lives up to its promises.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 19:55 IST
Icon
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review
1/5 Nowadays, iPhones are increasingly getting stolen, right from under our noses, which is creating major security issues. We keep all of our personal data on our phones such as bank details, social media, passwords, and more and losing it is not an option. Thieves can easily crack your 4-digit iPhone passcode which makes the device more vulnerable to security breaches. (Pixabay)
Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review
2/5 Therefore, iPhone users must stay vigilant about when and how they are unlocking their iPhones with the 4-digit passcode. Additionally, users must discard using a 4-digit iPhone passcode and create a complicated iPhone lock to strengthen their phone data even when the iPhone gets stolen. (AP)
Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review
3/5 To make a complicated iPhone password, open settings and go to “Face ID & Password”, then go to “Change password.” You will be asked to write your old password first before making a new one. Then go to the “passcode option and pick the “Custom Alphanumeric Code.” (Unsplash)
Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review
4/5 The Alphanumeric Code will enable users to create a password using letters, numbers, and special characters  (@, #, &, ! etc.) iPhone users must add six to ten-digit characters for the eligibility of the password. (Bloomberg)
Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review
5/5 Another tip to avoid anyone peeking while you are inserting your passcode is to use biometric security such as FaceID or TouchID.  Otherwise, make sure you use the 4-digit passcode or Alphanumeric Code privately when no one is near you. Note that 50 percent of security is in the hands of the device owners. (Unsplash)
Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review
icon View all Images
Yale YDM 411A smart lock is priced at Rs. 29,990 and is available for purchase on Amazon.in and Yale website. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review: Smart home gadgets go beyond convenience- they're designed with security in mind. This is especially true for smart door locks, which blend ease of use with robust safety features. The best smart locks not only simplify your life but also ensure your home remains secure. Whether you need your door to unlock automatically while juggling groceries, provide access to forgetful loved ones, or offer a digital key to trusted individuals, these locks deliver convenience without compromising security. They're also perfect for those times when you're away or just too comfortable to get up.

In response to the growing demand for smarter security solutions, Yale has developed an extensive range of smart door locks. Among them is the Yale YDM4115A Smart Door Lock, which they claim is one of their highest selling locks. I had the opportunity to test this model. So, let's see if Yale YDM4115A smart door lock truly delivers on its promise of superior security and convenience or it is just a lock with a smart display.

Also read: Honor 200 Review: Sleek design, vibrant display and pro camera at Rs. 34,999

Yale YDM4115A smart lock review: Set Up, and Design

Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review
Yale YDM4115A smart lock is available in two colour options: Brown and Silver. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Yale YDM4115A smart lock is available in two colour options: Brown and Silver. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Yale YDM4115A smart lock offers a blend of elegance and security and is available in two colour options like Brown and Silver. For this review, I received the brown colour unit, which complements my classic wooden door. The package includes not just the smart lock but also two manual keys, all the necessary hardware, and four AA batteries. Notably, battery replacement can only be done from inside the house which gives you some added security.

This smart lock is designed primarily for main entrance doors and the Yale YDM 4115A smart lock is versatile enough for bedrooms or home offices. Though the lock and its packaging might appear bulky, its heavy-duty brackets are optimised for doors that are at least 40mm thick, as recommended by Yale.

For the installation of the Yale YDM 4115A smart lock, I had to take the help of a Yale technician as there are some minor wiring complexities and also it saved me from breaching the warranty. So, for a smoother installation, consider consulting a Yale expert.

Also read: Asus Vivobook S15 review: Powerful AI laptop with good battery life and classy looks

Once you get this smart lock set up, it's a breeze to use. You don't need any extra stuff; it has Bluetooth built-in. So, you can control it all from your phone and you can unlock the door with your phone from anywhere within about 45 meters radius.

B08CBJ36WV-1

I also got a Wi-Fi Bridge to access the lock remotely but for that you have to bear an extra cost of Rs. 5000. The smart lock is fully managed via the Yale Home app and it is compatible with both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The Yale YDM 4115A smart lock combines style with practicality, giving the door a premium look while boosting home security. I appreciated the hidden compartment that keeps the manual keys out of sight, maintaining the lock's sleek design. The front panel, featuring a touchpad and fingerprint scanner, worked well overall during my review, although the biometric recognition did have a few hiccups. The lock's sturdy metal build, along with the plastic covers for the batteries and keyhole, adds to its polished appearance without compromising durability.

Also read: CMF Buds Pro 2 Review: Feature-packed earbuds that punch above their budget price tag

Yale YDM4115A smart lock review: Features, Performance and Security

Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review
The Yale YDM4115A smart lock comes with multiple security features like a security PIN, a reliable fingerprint scanner, and a convenient smartphone app control, and even the option for traditional manual keys. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
The Yale YDM4115A smart lock comes with multiple security features like a security PIN, a reliable fingerprint scanner, and a convenient smartphone app control, and even the option for traditional manual keys. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Yale YDM4115A smart lock stands out for its blend of advanced security and user-friendly technology. I appreciate its versatility, offering multiple access methods: a security PIN, a reliable fingerprint scanner, convenient smartphone app control, and even the option for traditional manual keys. This makes it a top pick in the smart lock market.

One of the features YDM 4115A smart lock offers is “Security pin”. You can easily set security PIN codes for both the inside and outside of the door, a feature I found myself using often to unlock it. What really stood out to me, though, was the option Yale offers to create separate PINs for visitors and domestic workers. I set up a distinct code for our housekeeper, allowing her access during a specific time frame without me having to be there to unlock the door. Plus, I can disable this PIN anytime I need to.

Fingerprint scanner: The fingerprint scanner comes with three modes- "always," "recurring," and "temporary"- allowing for flexible access options. I found it generally reliable during testing, though it had trouble with sweaty or oily fingers. It initially made some errors and needed manual key access after several failed attempts. However, I have reset the biometric settings through the app and the issues now have been fixed. You can also manage fingerprint access with the Yale Home app, adding new users via the “invite” section in the “guest list.” Despite a few drawbacks, this feature simplifies unlocking doors and boosts security.

Also read: Lava Blaze X review: Impressive budget-friendly smartphone with crisp AMOLED display

Yale Home App: I was thrilled to find out that the Yale Home app supports smartphone access- a feature that's often missing in affordable smart locks. Many budget options skip smartphone integration, but the Yale smart lock stands out with this capability.

Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review
The Yale Home app is available to download on both Apple app store and Google Play store. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
The Yale Home app is available to download on both Apple app store and Google Play store. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Using the Yale Home app, unlocking the door is a breeze as long as you're within Bluetooth range (5-45 metres). For those who need remote access, Yale offers a Wi-Fi bridge priced around Rs. 5000. While I haven't tested the Wi-Fi bridge yet, the app-controlled unlocking function worked flawlessly whenever I was within range. This is incredibly handy, especially for families with young children. Though the Wi-Fi Bridge might enable remote unlocking, significant setting changes still require Bluetooth, meaning you need to be physically close to the lock. This might frustrate some users who've invested in the optional Wi-Fi module.

The Yale Home app offers several convenient features. For instance, its auto-unlocking function allows you to open the door effortlessly when you return home, even if your hands are full. You don't need to use your fingerprint or security pin each time.

Additionally, the Yale Home app sends alerts when someone opens the door, including the time and name of the person. It tracks and stores all information managed by Yale's data centres, and they claim not to share it with external parties. While I can't vouch for the company's claims, the overall performance of the Yale Home app is impressive.

On the other hand, when it comes to battery life, the YDM4115A delivers impressive performance, running for several months on just four AA batteries. The lock alerts users when the battery is running low, and if you're away from home and the battery does run out, a backup option is ready to keep things secure.

Also read: Sennheiser Momentum Sport Review: Impressive earbuds with amazing sound quality and accurate fitness tracking

Verdict

The Yale YDM4115A smart door lock impresses with its blend of style, convenience, and security. It boasts multiple access methods, including a fingerprint scanner, security PINs, and smartphone control via the Yale Home app. This smart lock's versatility stands out, especially with features like programmable PINs for different users and robust construction. However, the biometric scanner can be inconsistent and requires manual key access in certain conditions. The app offers excellent control within Bluetooth range, though the optional Wi-Fi bridge incurs additional cost. Overall, the Yale YDM4115A provides a sleek, secure solution for modern homes, making it a worthwhile investment despite some minor drawbacks.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 19:53 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
OnePlus Nord 4, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Motorola Edge 50, and other top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000

OnePlus Nord 4, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Motorola Edge 50, and other top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets