Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review: Worthy investment for user friendly security system?

Yale YDM4115A smart door lock review: Smart home gadgets go beyond convenience- they're designed with security in mind. This is especially true for smart door locks, which blend ease of use with robust safety features. The best smart locks not only simplify your life but also ensure your home remains secure. Whether you need your door to unlock automatically while juggling groceries, provide access to forgetful loved ones, or offer a digital key to trusted individuals, these locks deliver convenience without compromising security. They're also perfect for those times when you're away or just too comfortable to get up.

In response to the growing demand for smarter security solutions, Yale has developed an extensive range of smart door locks. Among them is the Yale YDM4115A Smart Door Lock, which they claim is one of their highest selling locks. I had the opportunity to test this model. So, let's see if Yale YDM4115A smart door lock truly delivers on its promise of superior security and convenience or it is just a lock with a smart display.

Yale YDM4115A smart lock review: Set Up, and Design

Yale YDM4115A smart lock offers a blend of elegance and security and is available in two colour options like Brown and Silver. For this review, I received the brown colour unit, which complements my classic wooden door. The package includes not just the smart lock but also two manual keys, all the necessary hardware, and four AA batteries. Notably, battery replacement can only be done from inside the house which gives you some added security.

This smart lock is designed primarily for main entrance doors and the Yale YDM 4115A smart lock is versatile enough for bedrooms or home offices. Though the lock and its packaging might appear bulky, its heavy-duty brackets are optimised for doors that are at least 40mm thick, as recommended by Yale.

For the installation of the Yale YDM 4115A smart lock, I had to take the help of a Yale technician as there are some minor wiring complexities and also it saved me from breaching the warranty. So, for a smoother installation, consider consulting a Yale expert.

Once you get this smart lock set up, it's a breeze to use. You don't need any extra stuff; it has Bluetooth built-in. So, you can control it all from your phone and you can unlock the door with your phone from anywhere within about 45 meters radius.

I also got a Wi-Fi Bridge to access the lock remotely but for that you have to bear an extra cost of Rs. 5000. The smart lock is fully managed via the Yale Home app and it is compatible with both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The Yale YDM 4115A smart lock combines style with practicality, giving the door a premium look while boosting home security. I appreciated the hidden compartment that keeps the manual keys out of sight, maintaining the lock's sleek design. The front panel, featuring a touchpad and fingerprint scanner, worked well overall during my review, although the biometric recognition did have a few hiccups. The lock's sturdy metal build, along with the plastic covers for the batteries and keyhole, adds to its polished appearance without compromising durability.

Yale YDM4115A smart lock review: Features, Performance and Security

The Yale YDM4115A smart lock stands out for its blend of advanced security and user-friendly technology. I appreciate its versatility, offering multiple access methods: a security PIN, a reliable fingerprint scanner, convenient smartphone app control, and even the option for traditional manual keys. This makes it a top pick in the smart lock market.

One of the features YDM 4115A smart lock offers is “Security pin”. You can easily set security PIN codes for both the inside and outside of the door, a feature I found myself using often to unlock it. What really stood out to me, though, was the option Yale offers to create separate PINs for visitors and domestic workers. I set up a distinct code for our housekeeper, allowing her access during a specific time frame without me having to be there to unlock the door. Plus, I can disable this PIN anytime I need to.

Fingerprint scanner: The fingerprint scanner comes with three modes- "always," "recurring," and "temporary"- allowing for flexible access options. I found it generally reliable during testing, though it had trouble with sweaty or oily fingers. It initially made some errors and needed manual key access after several failed attempts. However, I have reset the biometric settings through the app and the issues now have been fixed. You can also manage fingerprint access with the Yale Home app, adding new users via the “invite” section in the “guest list.” Despite a few drawbacks, this feature simplifies unlocking doors and boosts security.

Yale Home App: I was thrilled to find out that the Yale Home app supports smartphone access- a feature that's often missing in affordable smart locks. Many budget options skip smartphone integration, but the Yale smart lock stands out with this capability.

Using the Yale Home app, unlocking the door is a breeze as long as you're within Bluetooth range (5-45 metres). For those who need remote access, Yale offers a Wi-Fi bridge priced around Rs. 5000. While I haven't tested the Wi-Fi bridge yet, the app-controlled unlocking function worked flawlessly whenever I was within range. This is incredibly handy, especially for families with young children. Though the Wi-Fi Bridge might enable remote unlocking, significant setting changes still require Bluetooth, meaning you need to be physically close to the lock. This might frustrate some users who've invested in the optional Wi-Fi module.

The Yale Home app offers several convenient features. For instance, its auto-unlocking function allows you to open the door effortlessly when you return home, even if your hands are full. You don't need to use your fingerprint or security pin each time.

Additionally, the Yale Home app sends alerts when someone opens the door, including the time and name of the person. It tracks and stores all information managed by Yale's data centres, and they claim not to share it with external parties. While I can't vouch for the company's claims, the overall performance of the Yale Home app is impressive.

On the other hand, when it comes to battery life, the YDM4115A delivers impressive performance, running for several months on just four AA batteries. The lock alerts users when the battery is running low, and if you're away from home and the battery does run out, a backup option is ready to keep things secure.

Verdict

The Yale YDM4115A smart door lock impresses with its blend of style, convenience, and security. It boasts multiple access methods, including a fingerprint scanner, security PINs, and smartphone control via the Yale Home app. This smart lock's versatility stands out, especially with features like programmable PINs for different users and robust construction. However, the biometric scanner can be inconsistent and requires manual key access in certain conditions. The app offers excellent control within Bluetooth range, though the optional Wi-Fi bridge incurs additional cost. Overall, the Yale YDM4115A provides a sleek, secure solution for modern homes, making it a worthwhile investment despite some minor drawbacks.