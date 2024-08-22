Honor 200 Review: Sleek design, vibrant display and pro camera at Rs. 34,999

Honor 200 Review:After a three-year hiatus from the Indian market due to geopolitical tensions, Honor made a significant return last year with the launch of the Honor 90. This re-entry marked the brand's efforts to regain its lost ground, and with restrictions now eased, Honor has been steadily expanding its lineup. Building on its recent success, Honor has introduced two new mid-range smartphones: the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. With a strong emphasis on camera capabilities, the Honor 200 Pro is priced at Rs. 57,999, while the base model is available for Rs. 34,999 in India.

I received the Honor 200 for review, which comes equipped with a triple camera setup, features a sleek design and other advanced features. But in the highly competitive sub- ₹35,000 segment, does the Honor 200 live up to expectations? Let's dive into our comprehensive review to see if it's worth the Rs. 34,999 price tag.

Honor 200 Review: Design

The Honor 200 comes in two colour options- Moonlight White and Black, and I received the Moonlight White variant for this review. It features an aluminium frame and a plastic back with a textured finish. The standout element is its large, pill-shaped camera module, which is a unique touch not commonly seen these days. The rear panel's wave design is visually appealing, and the oval camera module adds a bit of flair. However, this camera module causes the phone to jiggle when placed on flat surfaces.

In terms of comfort, the Honor 200 is quite comfortable to hold. Its slim profile, measuring just 7.7mm thick and weighing 187 grams, is on par with other devices in its category. Nonetheless, the plastic frame is a bit disappointing. The phone can be quite slippery, so I recommend using a case, especially since it lacks official Gorilla Glass protection and an IP rating, which is a drawback for some users at this price point.

Honor 200 Review: Display

The Honor 200 boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with curved edges. Its 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,000 nits offer an exceptional visual experience. The advanced PWM dimming support, capable of reaching 3,840Hz, enhances visual clarity, making every interaction feel premium. Despite the curved edges, I did not have any accidental touches, which was a pleasant surprise. Additionally, the display supports Widevine L1 and HDR10+, allowing for an immersive viewing experience of HDR content. For the best visual output, I recommend using the Vivid mode over the Normal mode.

The Always-On display feature provides two options: Full screen and Partial screen. The Full screen mode dims the lock screen to offer a full-screen AoD experience, which I found quite enjoyable. The in-display fingerprint sensor performed well and unlocked the device quickly.

I spent a lot of time binge-watching shows on Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, and the Honor 200's display did not disappoint. The handset's display consistently delivered bright, sharp visuals with vivid colours. The auto-brightness feature impressed me by adjusting the screen's brightness according to ambient light conditions, making it easy to view content even under direct sunlight. The curved screen significantly enhanced my viewing experience compared to flat screens in the same price range. Additionally, the dual stereo speakers provide rich, loud audio that complements the visual experience.

Honor 200 Review: Performance

The Honor 200 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a processor also found in the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Motorola Edge 50, Realme 13 Pro Plus, and Vivo V30.

In my everyday use, including making calls, sending messages, browsing social media, and streaming content on Prime Video, the Honor 200 performed smoothly without any hiccups.

For gaming, I tested BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile on this device. It handled these games well at medium to high settings, with no noticeable lag. Casual gamers will find most games run smoothly at standard settings. However, if you're a hardcore gamer, you might want to explore other options for a more intense experience. The device also impresses with its UI. Running MagicOS 8.0 on Android 14, the software offers an engaging and user-friendly experience.

The MagicOS 8.0 brings a suite of AI-powered features. AI Sedation suggests apps based on your usage habits, while Magic Text allows you to select text or images and drag them to a search box for quick Google searches. I particularly enjoyed the Magic Portal feature, which simplifies copying and pasting content across different apps, such as notes, Instagram, X, WhatsApp, or email. The UI is responsive and streamlined, with fewer pre-installed third-party apps compared to other brands.

On Geekbench tests, the Honor 200 scored 1159 in single-core and 3319 in multi-core on Geekbench, and 707,954 on AnTuTu which seems underwhelming for this price point.On the other hand,the brand provides two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates, which is unsatisfactory compared to certain competitors who offers longer software support.

Honor 200 Review: Camera Performance

When it comes to the camera capabilities of the HONOR 200, I must say, they truly stand out. HONOR has put in significant effort, and it shows. If you're searching for a device under Rs. 35,000 in India that excels in photography, the HONOR 200 should be at the top of your list. This device is equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX906 primary camera, a 50 MP Sony IMX856 telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera that doubles as a macro shooter. The selfie camera is no slouch either, featuring a powerful 50 MP sensor.

Using the 50 MP primary camera, I captured some impressive daylight photos. The dynamic range and colour vibrancy are spot on. Every shot I took during the day looked fantastic, and I didn't run into any issues. The colours are true to life, and the white balance is precise. While there's a slight tendency to oversaturate for a more Instagram-ready look, the results remain pleasingly natural. The detail retention in daylight photos is top-tier, with minimal noise creeping in. The 50 MP telephoto lens, offering 2.5x optical zoom, keeps the colour consistency with the main camera intact. The photos are rich in detail without any excessive sharpening, which I appreciate.

Furthermore, the HONOR 200 truly shines in portrait photography. The edge detection, colour accuracy, and background blur are all superb. Each portrait I took came out crisp and clear, thanks to the phone's collaboration with Studio Harcourt, which enhances the portrait mode with three distinct Harcourt settings.

In low-light scenarios, the HONOR 200 continues to impress. The photos are clear, with no visible grain or inaccuracies. The automatic switch to Night Mode in the camera app is a handy feature that ensures the best possible results in dim conditions.

As for selfies, the 50 MP front camera delivers natural-looking images. It doesn't overly smooth out blemishes or pores, which is a plus in my book since it captures a more authentic representation.

Honor 200 Review: Battery life and Charging

The HONOR 200 features a robust 5,200 mAh battery, but what sets it apart is its use of a silicon-carbon battery instead of the standard lithium-ion. This advanced battery technology offers higher energy density, meaning it can either increase capacity within the same space or allow for a slimmer device without sacrificing power.

However, one downside is that the phone supports up to 100W fast charging but doesn't include a charging adapter in the box. You'll need to buy it separately, which is a bit of a letdown. With a 100W adapter, I found that the HONOR 200 charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 37 minutes- that's genuinely impressive.

When it comes to battery life, the HONOR 200 performs fairly well, though it may not be the best value at its price point. I typically got 4 to 6 hours of screen-on time when the battery was at 93 percent, leaving a bit of extra juice afterward. In the PCMark battery test, it lasted 13 hours and 52 minutes, outperforming its predecessor.

Honor 200 Review: Verdict

The Honor 200 offers a compelling package in the sub-Rs. 35,000 segments with its vibrant display, sleek design and an impressive triple camera setup which makes it a strong contender for photography enthusiasts.

However, there are some drawbacks which should be considered before making any decision. The plastic frame feels less premium compared to its metal counterparts, and the lack of Gorilla Glass protection and an IP rating might deter some users.

Additionally, while the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset provides smooth performance, it doesn't excel in high-end gaming or benchmarking scores. The omission of a charging adapter in the box, despite fast charging capabilities, is another disappointment.

In short, if photography, sleek design, and display quality are your top priorities, the Honor 200 is worth considering. However, if ruggedness, superior performance, or value for money are more important to you, other options like the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Vivo V40, or Realme 13 Pro Plus might be better suited to your needs.