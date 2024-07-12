iPhone troubleshooting guide: Step by step guide to fix blank or frozen screens and start up issues for every model

Apple has released a comprehensive guide for users experiencing blank or frozen screens on their iPhones. These instructions apply to various iPhone models and offer steps to troubleshoot common issues that cause devices to become unresponsive.

How to Fix iPhone 8 and Later, Including iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd Generation)

If the screen on your iPhone 8 or later model is frozen or won't turn on, follow these steps:

1. Press and quickly release the volume up button.

2. Press and quickly release the volume down button.

3. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears (about 10 seconds).

If the device still doesn't turn on, charge it for an hour. If a low-charge battery icon appears, check the hardware and charge it again. If the issue persists, contact Apple Support.

For users of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus:

1. Press and hold both the side button and the volume down button until the Apple logo appears (about 10 seconds).

If the device remains unresponsive, charge it for an hour. If a low-charge battery icon shows up, inspect the hardware and recharge. Continued issues should be directed to Apple Support.

What If Your iPhone Turns On But Gets Stuck During Start-Up?

Sometimes, iPhones turn on but get stuck on the Apple logo or display a red or blue screen during start-up. In these scenarios:

1. Connect your iPhone to a computer.

2. Select your iPhone on the computer.

3. While the iPhone is connected:

For iPhone 8 and later: Press and quickly release the volume up button, then the volume down button. Press and hold the side button.

For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Press and hold the side button and volume down button together.

These steps will help most people fix their iPhones. If you're still having trouble, Apple recommends contacting their support team for further help.