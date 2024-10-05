 Send WhatsApp messages without saving contact numbers: Here’s how | How-to
Messaging on WhatsApp typically requires saving contact numbers. However, several methods allow users to send messages without adding contacts to their list. Here’s how.

| Updated on: Oct 05 2024, 19:00 IST
Discover easy ways to send WhatsApp messages without saving contact numbers for efficient communication. (Pexels)

WhatsApp continues to dominate the messaging landscape, enabling billions of users to connect effortlessly. While many users usually save a contact's number before sending a message, several methods allow you to bypass this step and message without saving the recipient's number.

Here's how to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Contact Numbers:

1. Use WhatsApp Directly

Messaging someone directly through the app is the simplest approach. Follow these steps:

  • Copy the recipient's number.  
  • Open WhatsApp and tap the "New Chat" button.  
  • Select your own name from the contact list.  
  • Paste the copied number into the chat text box.  
  • Send the number to yourself and tap on it.  
  • If registered, WhatsApp will offer an option to chat with that number.  
  • Tap "Chat with [Number]" to start the conversation.  

Also read: UPI vs IMPS: How do these two instant payment methods differ in usage and features?

This method is effective for casual messaging without cluttering your contact list.

2. Generate a Web Link  

Another way involves creating a web link to initiate a chat. Here's how:  

  • Open any web browser.  
  • Type the following URL format in the address bar: `https://wa.me/[PhoneNumber]`, replacing [PhoneNumber] with the full mobile number, including the country code.  
  • Press "Enter" to access the link. WhatsApp will open a chat window for that number.  
  • Click "Continue to Chat" to begin messaging.  

Also read: Buying iPhone 16 series? Here's a guide on transferring data from Android to iOS

This method suits both mobile and desktop users.

3. Use the Truecaller App  

Truecaller offers a feature for sending messages directly:  

  • Open the Truecaller app and search for the desired number.  
  • Click on the WhatsApp icon next to the number.  
  • This action opens a new chat window in WhatsApp.

This option is convenient for frequent Truecaller users.

Also read: Want to hide your Instagram story from certain users? Here's how to do it

4. Activate Google Assistant (Android)  

For Android users, Google Assistant simplifies the process:

  • Launch Google Assistant by saying "Hey Google" or pressing the home button.  
  • Command, "Send a WhatsApp to [Phone Number]."  
  • Dictate your message, and Google Assistant will send it via WhatsApp.  

This handsfree method suits those who prefer voice commands.

5. Use Siri Shortcuts (iPhone)  

iPhone users can leverage Siri Shortcuts:  

  • Enable "Allow Untrusted Shortcuts" in "Settings."  
  • Download the "WhatsApp to NonContact" shortcut.  
  • Add the shortcut to Siri.  
  • When prompted, enter the recipient's phone number.

Siri will initiate a chat, allowing you to message without saving the contact.  

These methods provide flexibility for users wanting to communicate without adding numbers to their contacts.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 19:00 IST
