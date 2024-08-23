 WhatsApp brings voice notes transcript feature for Android users- Know how it works | How-to
Home How To WhatsApp brings voice notes transcript feature for Android users- Know how it works

WhatsApp brings voice notes transcript feature for Android users- Know how it works

WhatsApp is finally bringing a voice notes transcript feature to Android users. Know what it is and how it works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 23 2024, 14:23 IST
WhatsApp brings voice notes transcript feature for Android users- Know how it works
WhatsApp brings voice notes transcript feature is rolling out to Android devices, check details. (REUTERS)

WhatsApp has been working on several new features such as new stickers, chat themes, privacy, and others. Now, the app has been reportedly working on the in-chat voice note transcript feature for quite some time, and now the feature has been rolling out to Android users. Therefore, now users can read the voice notes in text form, reducing the hassle of relying on a third-party transcription app. Know about how the WhatsApp voice notes transcription feature works.

Also read: WhatsApp users to soon get a new default theme feature: Here's how it will work

WhatsApp voice notes transcript feature 

WhatsApp has been rolling out the voice notes transcript feature features to Android users. The feature is currently available within the chats. However, first users have to enable the feature from the app setting. Once the feature is enabled, the transcription prompt will be showcased below the voice note. In good news, the transcript will be available in five different languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Hindi. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: WhatsApp to release block unknown messages feature along with ‘likes reaction' soon

To generate the transcription, users will have to click on the download button to provide the transcription of the voice note. Then, it will automatically download the text file and showcase the text right below the voice note. Note that this feature is only available for Android users and it can not be accessed on the web version of the app. To maintain user privacy, WhatsApp also assured that the transcription would be end-to-end encrypted. Additionally, the transcripted version of the voice note can not be shared or forwarded to other users. 

As of now, we can not see the option Voice message transcripts toggle in the app. However, it is expected to be rolled out soon to the users. Many users have already started using this feature and it will be made available to all users soon. 

Also read: Transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android with these simple steps

Over the past few months, we have reported several new upcoming WhatsApp features. Recently, it was spotted that the company has been working on a privacy feature that will instantly block an unknown contact from sending a message to a WhatsApp user. However, the feature is yet to be confirmed.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 14:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide hate your home showing on google maps street view? kill it this way garena free fire redeem codes for august 23: bundles, emotes, gun skins - grab them today this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you how to send telegram secret messages: check out the secret chat feature how apple pay can work even when your iphone battery is dead how to fix your google maps location accurately- easy and brief step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick how to install the google play store on windows 11: a step-by-step guide how to use 2 whatsapp accounts on iphone? there’s a simple 5-minute trick
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced
10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024
GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets