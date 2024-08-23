WhatsApp brings voice notes transcript feature for Android users- Know how it works

WhatsApp has been working on several new features such as new stickers, chat themes, privacy, and others. Now, the app has been reportedly working on the in-chat voice note transcript feature for quite some time, and now the feature has been rolling out to Android users. Therefore, now users can read the voice notes in text form, reducing the hassle of relying on a third-party transcription app. Know about how the WhatsApp voice notes transcription feature works.

WhatsApp voice notes transcript feature

WhatsApp has been rolling out the voice notes transcript feature features to Android users. The feature is currently available within the chats. However, first users have to enable the feature from the app setting. Once the feature is enabled, the transcription prompt will be showcased below the voice note. In good news, the transcript will be available in five different languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Hindi.

To generate the transcription, users will have to click on the download button to provide the transcription of the voice note. Then, it will automatically download the text file and showcase the text right below the voice note. Note that this feature is only available for Android users and it can not be accessed on the web version of the app. To maintain user privacy, WhatsApp also assured that the transcription would be end-to-end encrypted. Additionally, the transcripted version of the voice note can not be shared or forwarded to other users.

As of now, we can not see the option Voice message transcripts toggle in the app. However, it is expected to be rolled out soon to the users. Many users have already started using this feature and it will be made available to all users soon.

Over the past few months, we have reported several new upcoming WhatsApp features. Recently, it was spotted that the company has been working on a privacy feature that will instantly block an unknown contact from sending a message to a WhatsApp user. However, the feature is yet to be confirmed.

