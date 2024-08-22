WhatsApp users to soon get a new default theme feature: Here’s how it will work

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature for enabling users to choose a default theme. The selected theme will only function on the app regardless of the setting of the phone. As of now, WhatsApp theme depends on the phone's default theme applied in settings. When a user's phone is set to a dark theme, WhatsApp automatically gets dark and it turns to light when the light theme is applied in the phone's settings. The upcoming feature will allow users to select a custom theme separately for the messaging app.

Also Read: BSNL launches new 365-day plan with 3GB daily data and unlimited calls at just Rs…

WABetaInfo reported that this new feature is undergoing beta testing. It is one of the features in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.6 version. The details about this feature's availability for the public are not revealed yet. The users currently using WhatsApp's beta version can find this feature in the settings menu.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Samsung introduces life-saving feature for Galaxy Watches- Know what it is and how it works

WhatsApp to launch new custom themes

The report highlighted that WhatsApp is anticipated to revamp itself by introducing two new fresh themes different from its currently used green-coloured theme. It is likely that choosing the light mode will turn the app black from green, giving it a modern look. Similarly, selecting the dark mode is likely to turn the green colour to white, creating a distinct contrast.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro box seal image leaked ahead of launch, backs reports of India assembly

WhatsApp was also reportedly working on creating new themes for the chatting tab on iPhones. This will likely enable iPhone users to select their chat wallpaper and chat bubbles from a set of five colours that consists of white, pink, classic green, purple and blue.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also reportedly developing a feature that would allow users to alter accent colour by selecting from the bunch of colour options akin to those provided for chat themes. This will likely enable users to customize the buttons within the app.

Also Read: WhatsApp to release block unknown messages feature along with ‘likes reaction' soon

Expected launch of new features

The aforementioned features have not made their public debut yet. However, these are available in the beta version. This means that these features are expected to launch soon.

WhatsApp is designing these features to let users customize the app as per their preferences. The new features are likely to make the platform more personalized and user-friendly.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!