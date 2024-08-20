 WhatsApp to release block unknown messages feature along with ‘likes reaction’ soon | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News WhatsApp to release block unknown messages feature along with ‘likes reaction’ soon

WhatsApp to release block unknown messages feature along with ‘likes reaction’ soon

WhatsApp is testing new features that will enable users to block messages from unknown senders and like the status of other users.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 20 2024, 11:59 IST
WhatsApp to release block unknown messages feature along with ‘likes reaction’ soon
WhatsApp users set to get “block unknown messages” and “like reaction” features soon. (Pixabay)

Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing two new features and may release them very soon for Android smartphone users. The new features are block messages from unknown contacts and the ability to like reactions. 

Block messages from unknown users feature

Given its wide reach and popularity among users, WhatsApp is prone to attack by cyber criminals who may spam the users by sending unwanted messages. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹109,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹154,000
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

WhatsApp is on its way to release a new feature that would allow users to block messages received from unknown contacts. As the function suggests, the name of the feature is  “Block messages from unknown senders” and it blocks the messages from unsaved contacts.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: GoPro fires 15% of its employees to reduce operating costs - Details

According to the information provided by  WABetaInfo, this new feature  is still in the testing phase. It does not block every unknown sender but only those senders whose messages surpass a certain limit. This feature has been discovered on the  beta for Android version 2.24.17.24 on WhatsApp. 

After starting the feature, all the messages sent by unknown contacts that exceed a certain threshold will be automatically blocked.  

Also Read: These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here's how

WhatsApp already features tools for alerting users against threats and spam messages. The new feature takes a step ahead in protecting users against potential security breaches. It is designed to safeguard users against cyber attacks such as phishing, scams and any other type of unsafe activity that might pose a threat to their sensitive information and the security of their device. 

The details about the release of this feature are uncertain. Presently, the feature is undergoing testing and available to a select number of users. 

Also Read: WhatsApp rolling out new sticker tools for these users: Here's what users will get

New ‘likes reaction' feature

Apart from this,  WABetaInfo also reported that WhatsApp is developing a new quick reaction feature that will allow users to like another user's status update. This feature will be placed beside the reply button on the status tab. The likes on the status will be visible to users on the Status viewers list whenever they will open their update and not on the messages tab. The platform will also provide an option to users for silencing the notifications of these heart shaped reactions. This feature will bear similarity with the like reactions available on Instagram stories.

Also Read: WhatsApp to also get Instagram-like ‘blue ticks' soon: Here's what it means for users

The Meta owned platform has been working on this feature for quite some time and it is likely that it may make its public debut soon. The feature is undergoing testing on WhatsApp beta version 2.24.17.21.

It seems like Meta is on its mission to give WhatsApp a new makeover. The platform is reportedly also getting new sticker features such as custom stickers , searchable GIPHY and so on soon to its users. 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 11:58 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple ipad, oneplus pad, galaxy tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in india galaxy tab s7, galaxy tab a7 and other value for money samsung tablets that you can buy ios 16 release date: roll out today; know how to update and top features; check full list of iphones apple ios 16 to release today: know time, iphones to get it, and more iphone users get ios 17.6.1 update, likely to be last before ios 18 roll out: check what’s new how to hide your instagram online status from others windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details
Meta puts

Meta puts GTA San Andreas VR project on indefinite hold, leaving fans disappointed and uncertain

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets