WhatsApp to release block unknown messages feature along with ‘likes reaction’ soon

Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing two new features and may release them very soon for Android smartphone users. The new features are block messages from unknown contacts and the ability to like reactions.



Block messages from unknown users feature

Given its wide reach and popularity among users, WhatsApp is prone to attack by cyber criminals who may spam the users by sending unwanted messages.

WhatsApp is on its way to release a new feature that would allow users to block messages received from unknown contacts. As the function suggests, the name of the feature is “Block messages from unknown senders” and it blocks the messages from unsaved contacts.

According to the information provided by WABetaInfo, this new feature is still in the testing phase. It does not block every unknown sender but only those senders whose messages surpass a certain limit. This feature has been discovered on the beta for Android version 2.24.17.24 on WhatsApp.

After starting the feature, all the messages sent by unknown contacts that exceed a certain threshold will be automatically blocked.

WhatsApp already features tools for alerting users against threats and spam messages. The new feature takes a step ahead in protecting users against potential security breaches. It is designed to safeguard users against cyber attacks such as phishing, scams and any other type of unsafe activity that might pose a threat to their sensitive information and the security of their device.

The details about the release of this feature are uncertain. Presently, the feature is undergoing testing and available to a select number of users.

New ‘likes reaction' feature

Apart from this, WABetaInfo also reported that WhatsApp is developing a new quick reaction feature that will allow users to like another user's status update. This feature will be placed beside the reply button on the status tab. The likes on the status will be visible to users on the Status viewers list whenever they will open their update and not on the messages tab. The platform will also provide an option to users for silencing the notifications of these heart shaped reactions. This feature will bear similarity with the like reactions available on Instagram stories.

The Meta owned platform has been working on this feature for quite some time and it is likely that it may make its public debut soon. The feature is undergoing testing on WhatsApp beta version 2.24.17.21.

It seems like Meta is on its mission to give WhatsApp a new makeover. The platform is reportedly also getting new sticker features such as custom stickers , searchable GIPHY and so on soon to its users.