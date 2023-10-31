Icon
Home Laptops PC News 13-inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar is DEAD! Apple kills it off following M3 launch

13-inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar is DEAD! Apple kills it off following M3 launch

After introducing two new M3-powered MacBook Pros, Apple has quietly killed off the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 10:07 IST
Apple has phased out the Touch Bar by discontinuing the 13-inch MacBook Pro. (Apple)

Apple Scary Fast Event: The third Apple event of the year took place today, October 31, and we finally got a look at the new Apple Silicon chip, the M3. Alongside this new chip, the Cupertino-based tech giant also unveiled its latest iMac, which hadn't been updated in nearly 3 years. Two new MacBooks also came out in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. All of these devices are powered by the M3 chip under the hood. While new Macs were proudly introduced during the event, Apple also quietly killed off one of its older MacBooks with the unique Touch Bar technology.

Apple kills off 13-inch MacBook Pro

Following the Scary Fast event, the new MacBook Pros were immediately available for pre-order on the Apple website. However, eagle-eyed Apple fans also spotted something missing - the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Launched in 2020, the 13-inch MacBook Pro featured the Apple M2 chip with up to 10 GPU cores. It also featured the revised Touch Bar which originally came out in 2016 and promised a dynamic experience along with ease of use.

However, that did not happen as Apple phased out the Touch Bar with its 2021 lineup of MacBook Pros, although the 13-inch variant was still on sale. But now, the tech giant has driven the final nail in the coffin of its Touch Bar feature that did not even get any additional features since its launch. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is officially dead, with the new M3-powered MacBook Pros forming Apple's latest lineup of Macs.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

New MacBook Pros

The new MacBook Pros come in two sizes - 14-inch and 16-inch, both running on the M3 chip. Apple says the 14-inch MacBook Pro that runs on the M3 chip is 60 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. Similarly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro is 40 percent faster than its predecessor.

All MacBook Pro models support up to 128GB of unified memory, a Liquid Retina XDR display, a built-in 1080p camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options. The company also claims it to have a 22-hour battery life. It also comes in a new Space Black colorway.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 09:54 IST
