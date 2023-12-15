Icon
Home Laptops PC News A leap in AI computing! Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series launched; packs intelligent processor, immersive display

A leap in AI computing! Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series launched; packs intelligent processor, immersive display

Samsung Galaxy Book4 series has been launched. The lineup includes the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro, and Book4 Pro 360, combining power, security, and connectivity.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 23:30 IST
Icon
Samsung's Galaxy Book4
Experience the future of computing with Samsung's Galaxy Book4 series, combining intelligent processors, immersive displays, and advanced connectivity for ultimate productivity. (samsung newsroom)
Samsung's Galaxy Book4
Experience the future of computing with Samsung's Galaxy Book4 series, combining intelligent processors, immersive displays, and advanced connectivity for ultimate productivity. (samsung newsroom)

Samsung has unveiled its latest PC lineup, the Galaxy Book4 series, consisting of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro, and Book4 Pro 360. This release marks a significant leap in intelligent computing, featuring a new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor that integrates a faster CPU, high-performance GPU, and a neural processing unit (NPU) for enhanced AI capabilities. Collaborating with Intel's AI PC Acceleration program and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, the series brings forth exciting AI-driven tools for productivity and immersive gaming experiences.

To ensure optimal performance, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra incorporates an advanced cooling system, wider vapor chamber, and a dual fan design, reducing heat and fan noise. It also boasts increased power efficiency, allowing for extended usage on a single charge. The device can rapidly charge up to 55% in just 30 minutes with a 140W adapter. Data security is a priority, with Samsung Knox now integrated at the chipset level for the first time, securing critical system data.

The series introduces a stunning display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, providing clear contrast and vivid color whether indoors or outdoors. The touchscreen feature enhances interactivity, offering a familiar touch-based interface akin to smartphones and tablets. AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual microphones with AI noise canceling, and advanced Bluetooth audio standards contribute to a rich audio experience. Additional features include a large touchpad, a range of ports including HDMI 2.1, and a slim, lightweight design for on-the-go versatility.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Collaboration with other Galaxy devices is emphasized, enabling enhanced productivity and creativity. Samsung Studio, a new video creation tool, allows seamless editing across Galaxy devices. Photo Remaster optimizes images, and Second Screen functionality turns tablets into monitors. The Galaxy Book4 series will be progressively available starting in Korea in January 2024, featuring refined designs with recycled materials. The Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro, and Book4 Pro 360 offer users a blend of intelligent processing, stunning displays, and versatile connectivity for a transformative computing experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 23:30 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon