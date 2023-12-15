A leap in AI computing! Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series launched; packs intelligent processor, immersive display

Samsung has unveiled its latest PC lineup, the Galaxy Book4 series, consisting of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro, and Book4 Pro 360. This release marks a significant leap in intelligent computing, featuring a new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor that integrates a faster CPU, high-performance GPU, and a neural processing unit (NPU) for enhanced AI capabilities. Collaborating with Intel's AI PC Acceleration program and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, the series brings forth exciting AI-driven tools for productivity and immersive gaming experiences.

To ensure optimal performance, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra incorporates an advanced cooling system, wider vapor chamber, and a dual fan design, reducing heat and fan noise. It also boasts increased power efficiency, allowing for extended usage on a single charge. The device can rapidly charge up to 55% in just 30 minutes with a 140W adapter. Data security is a priority, with Samsung Knox now integrated at the chipset level for the first time, securing critical system data.

The series introduces a stunning display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, providing clear contrast and vivid color whether indoors or outdoors. The touchscreen feature enhances interactivity, offering a familiar touch-based interface akin to smartphones and tablets. AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual microphones with AI noise canceling, and advanced Bluetooth audio standards contribute to a rich audio experience. Additional features include a large touchpad, a range of ports including HDMI 2.1, and a slim, lightweight design for on-the-go versatility.

Collaboration with other Galaxy devices is emphasized, enabling enhanced productivity and creativity. Samsung Studio, a new video creation tool, allows seamless editing across Galaxy devices. Photo Remaster optimizes images, and Second Screen functionality turns tablets into monitors. The Galaxy Book4 series will be progressively available starting in Korea in January 2024, featuring refined designs with recycled materials. The Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro, and Book4 Pro 360 offer users a blend of intelligent processing, stunning displays, and versatile connectivity for a transformative computing experience.