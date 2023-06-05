Home Laptops PC News Apple MacBook Air 15-inch launched during WWDC 2023; Check price in India, US, UK, more

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch launched during WWDC 2023; Check price in India, US, UK, more

Apple has finally launched a new 15-inch MacBook Air during the WWDC 2023 event. How much does it cost in your country?

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 23:22 IST
Apple WWDC 2023: A latest MacBook Air has been launched. From features, specs to price – know all here. (Apple)
Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC 2023 was packed with some exciting announcements for almost everyone. From the newest software versions for users of iPhones and iPads to hardware announcements such as the new MacBook Air and Mac Studio, and Mac Pro -- WWDC 2023 keynote has been an exciting virtual journey for all Apple fans. Apple has redesigned the MacBook Air M2 with an upgraded display. What other enticing features does the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch have in store? Curious about its pricing in different countries? Find out an extensive list of pricing details of the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch model in India, the US, the UK, and other countries.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch price list

US: $1299 and $1199 (for education)

UK: £1399 and £1289 (for education)

India: Rs. 134900 and Rs. 124900 (for education)

Japan: ¥198,800 and ¥179,800 (for students and faculty)

Singapore: S$1,899 and S$1,749 (for education)

Canada: $1,749 (CAD) and $1,599 (CAD) for education

Ireland: €1,649 and €1,519 for education

Australia: A$2,199 and A$1,999 for education

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch availability

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip is now available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray. You can order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app starting today. However, it will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch specs and features at a glance

According to Apple, the latest model boasts a remarkable thinness of 11.5mm and weighs just 3.3 pounds. Apple has referred to it as the"World's Thinnest 15-inch Laptop". Also, Apple says that it is 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air It incorporates two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe charging connector, and a conventional headphone jack. The laptop's 15.3-inch display offers a brightness of 500 nits and features a 1080p webcam. Apple claims that it offers a battery life of 18 hours and it comes equipped with Apple's cutting-edge M2 chip.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 23:18 IST
