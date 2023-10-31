Icon
Apple Scary Fast Event: M3-powered MacBook Pro, iMac unveiled! Check prices in India

Planning to buy the new M3-powered MacBook Pro or iMac which Apple launched at its Scary Fast event? Know how much they cost in India.

By: HT TECH
Oct 31 2023, 06:53 IST
MacBook Pro
The MacBook Pro has received the M3 chip upgrade. Check details. (Apple)
Apple Event October 2023: After months of anticipation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off its latest chip, the M3. Continuing previous trends, it has been launched in 3 variants - M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max. Along with it, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also refreshed its MacBook Pro and iMac lineup, introducing M3-powered variants of the same. According to Apple, the M3 chip is based on 3-nanometer technology with a next-generation GPU architecture. It promises features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing, up to 2.5X faster GPU rendering compared to the M1 family, and more.

The new M3-powered Macs have also been launched globally including in India. So, if you've been planning to purchase a new Mac device, then check out the price of the new M3-powered MacBook Pro and iMac in India.

Apple M3 devices: Price in India

14-inch MacBook Pro - The new lineup of M3-powered MacBook Pros starts in India at Rs. 169900 for the 14-inch variant with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD storage. On the other hand, the top-end variant of Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36GB unified memory, and 1TB SSD storage will set you back Rs. 319900.

16-inch MacBook Pro - The base 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by an M3 chip, 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD storage costs Rs. 249900. Meanwhile, the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro with a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB unified memory, and 1TB SSD storage is the most expensive Apple laptop you can buy at a staggering Rs. 399900.

iMac - The new iMac comes in 3 configurations. The base M3-powered iMac with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB storage, and 8GB unified memory costs Rs. 134900, while the iMac with 10-core GPU and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 154900. The top-end iMac features an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 512GB storage, and 8GB unified memory. It will cost you Rs. 174900.

Apple M3 devices: Availability

Apple has announced that all the M3-powered MacBook Pros and iMac will be available for pre-order starting today. These devices will be available on the store shelves starting November 7. Buyers can get savings of up to Rs. 10000 while purchasing select Mac models with HDFC Bank cards.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 06:53 IST
