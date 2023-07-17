Home Laptops PC News Apple’s M3-powered 15-inch MacBook Air under development; know what to expect

Apple’s M3-powered 15-inch MacBook Air under development; know what to expect

The new 15-inch MacBook Air could get yet another upgrade as Apple is reportedly planning to launch an M3 version next year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 13:55 IST
Apple introduces 2nd-generation Mac Studio at WWDC 2023
Hindustan Time Tech
HT Tech is a channel that provides all the latest news and updates on mobile phones, smartphones, laptops, and gaming along with detailed reviews, etc. Subscribe to the channel to stay updated on all things technology!
Apple MacBook Air
Apple introduced a new 15-inch, M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, and another one could be on its way too. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Apple MacBook Air
Watch Video
Apple introduced a new 15-inch, M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, and another one could be on its way too. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple's WWDC 2023 was a Mac-fest with as many as 3 Macs being announced. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched a highly demanded 15-inch M2 MacBook Air along with M2 Ultra-powered Mac Pro and Mac Studio. However, many were left disappointed as the latest Apple Silicon chip, M3, was absent from the announcements. In his recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that 3 new Macs powered by M3 SoC could arrive in October, including a 13-inch MacBook Air and iMac.

But where does that leave the 15-inch MacBook Air?

A week after Apple unveiled its new 15-inch MacBook Air, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed important details about an M3 version of the same. In his Power On newsletter which came out on July 11, Gurman revealed that despite the 2023 MacBook Air being powered by M2 SoC, Apple is already developing an M3 variant and it could come out in 2024.

But how will it be different? While Apple Silicon's M2 chips are manufactured on a 5nm process, the M3 chips will be built on TSMC's 3nm process. This is not only expected to bring a performance boost to the 15-inch MacBook Air, but it would also improve the power efficiency. Gurman further claimed that the M3 Macs could have a similar number of GPUs and CPUs as the M2 SoC.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

As of now, there have been no hints at the pricing of the M3 MacBook Air, but considering that the M2 version was introduced at $1299 in June, the M3 variant would be priced similarly, if not higher.

What about the iMac?

Talking about the iMac, Gurman reiterated that an M3 version could launch later this year, and it will have a similar design to the 2021 iMac. This has been corroborated in his latest newsletter that came out on July 16 which revealed that Apple is planning to introduce the M3 SoC starting with the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro in October, shortly after Apple's Fall event when the new iPhones will debut.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 13:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets