ASUS, Lenovo to Acer, here are 5 best laptop deals on Flipkart; get up to 37% discount

Check out the 5 best Flipkart deals on laptops including ASUS Vivobook S 14 Intel EVO and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 14:30 IST
All you need to know about the Flipkart deals on Laptops.
All you need to know about the Flipkart deals on Laptops. (Flipkart)

If you are planning to bring home a great laptop without paying through your nose, then check out these 5 best laptop deals on Flipkart. The features are amazing, see if they meet your requirements.

ASUS Zenbook Flip 13:

On Flipkart you will be getting it with 37% initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 72990 from Rs. 116990. You can also get up to Rs. 20000 off as the exchange offer, making the price of the laptop further down. This laptop comes with a 13.3-inch display screen making it more appealing to you.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro:

Flipkart is offering 35% initial discount making the laptop price drop to Rs.69990 from Rs. 107690. The is also an exchange offer of up to Rs. 20000 which further reduces the price of the laptop. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro comes with a 14-inch screen making it amazing as a display.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Acer Swift 3:

With 33% initial discount on Flipkart the Acer Swift 3 is available at the discounted rate of Rs.59990 instead of Rs. 89990. You can further reduce the price of the Laptop by applying bank offers available on Flipkart. It features two M.2 SSD slots to maximizes its performance capabilities. The Laptop comes with the 12th Gen Intel Core processor which helps it to perform multi-tasking.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo:

On purchase of MSI Prestige 14 Evo from Flipkart you will be getting 32% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 64990 instead of Rs. 95990. You will also get exchange offers up to Rs. 22000. The Laptop features an 11th Gen Intel processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics card for smooth gaming, multiple Thunderbolt ports for effortless connectivity options, and a lightweight, portable body to carry it along.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Intel EVO:

Flipkart is offering 27% initial discount on ASUS Vivobook S 14 Intel EVO making its price drop to Rs. 58990 from Rs. 80990. There is also an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs. 20000 off. This laptop's 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM and 12th Gen Intel Core H-series CPU make multitasking and smooth performance possible.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 14:30 IST
