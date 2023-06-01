Home Laptops PC News Bigger MacBook Air could get these new features! Apple to announce it at WWDC 2023

A new 15-inch MacBook Air could be on the cards and Apple may well announce it at WWDC 2023. Check out its expected specs, features, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 01 2023, 18:08 IST
The new MacBook Air could be powered by Apple’s M2 chipset. (Unsplash)

Apple is likely to launch a new 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, but the details have been few and far between. However, a recent report has shed light on the likely features it could get. Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off on June 5 with a keynote address by Apple CEO Tim Cook. The Cupertino-based tech giant could announce several software updates and hardware products, including a Mixed Reality Headset, called ‘Reality Pro', alongside a new 15-inch MacBook Air.

With just days to go until the event, here's what we know so far about the MacBook Air in terms of specs, features, and more.

15-inch MacBook Air Specifications

Display: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15-inch display.

Analyst Ross Young claims that the new MacBook Air could arrive with a 15.5-inch LCD display, just like the 13-inch version. Apple is keeping the OLED display reserved for the 13-inch MacBook Air that is rumoured to launch in 2024.

Chipset: According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 15-inch MacBook Air will get Apple's M2 chipset under the hood. In comparison to the 2020 MacBook Air, the M2 chipset offers up to an 18% faster CPU, up to a 35% faster GPU, and up to a 40% faster Neural Engine, according to Apple.

Other upgrades: Although there has been no information regarding the battery life on the new MacBook Air, the bigger 15-inch form factor would free up more space for a bigger battery. Apple claims that the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. Therefore, it is expected that the 15-inch version will offer the same battery life, if not more.

With the release of MacBook Pros in January that are equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, it is expected that Apple could also upgrade the 15-inch MacBook Air to the same network specifications which would allow it to communicate with even the 6GHz band. According to MacRumors, Apple could also upgrade Bluetooth from version 5.2 to 5.3 for better reliability as well as power efficiency.

It should be noted that all the details about the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air are based on unofficial reports, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the upcoming MacBook Air, which is expected to be at the WWDC 2023 starting on June 5.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 18:08 IST
