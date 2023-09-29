Icon
Home Laptops PC News Chromebook user? ChromeOS M117 update coming; camera to GIFs, check these top 5 features

Chromebook user? ChromeOS M117 update coming; camera to GIFs, check these top 5 features

Google has introduced a number of new features in the ChromeOS 117, which it has listed on its Google Support page.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 16:27 IST
Icon
Tired of managing excessive emails? Google just rolled out this new Gmail feature
ChromeOS M117
1/5 Do you also face difficulties while managing your emails on Gmail? It is quite a hectic task to remove a large chunk of unwanted mail from the Android devices. Things are changing for the better now as Google has rolled out its latest update where you can get rid of this problem, but up to an extent.. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Gmail for Android is introducing a new feature – the "Select All" button – which facilitates efficient inbox management. This button will enable users to easily select multiple emails to clean up their inbox. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 While this functionality has long been available on Gmail's web application, it's a significant addition for mobile users. It simplifies the process of selecting multiple emails. This task was previously more difficult on Android devices. (Playstore)
ChromeOS M117
4/5 With the "Select All" button, you will only be allowed to select a maximum of 50 emails at once. This is similar to the limitation present in the web version of Gmail. Despite this limitation, it was a much-needed feature for Android users. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 As per a report by 9T05 Google, users can see "Select All" button in Gmail for Android on version 2023.08.20.561750975 for both Pixel and Galaxy, Android 14 and Android 13. It's worth noting that this change appears to be implemented on a device basis, rather than being tied directly to a traditional app update. The introduction of this feature is a step towards enhancing the mobile Gmail experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient for managing emails.  (Playstore)
ChromeOS M117
View all Images
The Google Chromebook update will be rolling out to everyone gradually. (Google )

Google has finally announced the release of ChromeOS 117 for Chromebooks. This update will bring various features that will enhance the user experience. Google has introduced various features in the ChromeOS 117, which it has listed on its Google Support page. Check out the top 5 new features that will be available for users:

Join meetings with the ChromeOS calendar

You can now join your important meetings directly through your calendar. To access this feature, you have to click on the date to see the new ChromeOS calendar. It will show any upcoming meetings and with a button to join them directly. Moreover, Google is also adding multi-day event support.

Efficient camera and microphone privacy control

This feature will provide Chromebook users with more efficient camera and microphone privacy controls. As stated by Google on its support page, “Later this year, users will be able to manage their camera and microphone settings across the operating system from one place in Settings.” With this feature, you can turn off your camera or microphone all from one place, with just one click. Along with this, Google has also introduced new privacy indicators on the bottom right status area so that users can be informed when apps are using the mic or camera.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

ChromeOS Personalization App

This is an amazing feature for those who like to personalize their Chromebook. Now, you can go to the Wallpaper & Style setting to customize the color pallet to your preference. And you can always turn off this feature if you prefer more basic neutral colors.

New GIF feature

Those who like to express them with GIFs, have good news. Now, you can use GIFs on your Chromebook. Google has updated the emoji picker with GIF support.

Time-lapse Recording

Now, you can use Time-Lapse recording in the built-in Camera app. To access this feature, you can go to the Camera App, select Video, and then choose Time-Lapse. You can continue recording as long as you have storage space available in your Chromebook.

It is still uncertain when these new features will be rolled out completely. According to Google, every Chromebook is not going to get the update immediately, but it will be available to everyone soon. Till then, do not forget to keep an eye out for the upgrade.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 16:27 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
GTA 5 cheats
GTA 5 cheats: Check Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Roblox
Roblox is now available on Meta Quest 3! Know how to get it
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion
iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon