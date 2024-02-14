HP unveils AI-enhanced HP Spectre x360 laptops in India for enhanced performance and security

HP has recently introduced the latest HP Spectre x360 laptops in India, targeting the diverse needs of young consumers. These new laptops boast AI-enhanced features aimed at enhancing performance, collaboration, and security. Notably, they are the first in HP's consumer portfolio to incorporate a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), specifically designed to manage AI workloads seamlessly. With a combination of CPU, GPU, and NPU, along with NVIDIA Studio featuring RTX 4050 GFX, these laptops promise advanced AI technology for quicker video editing and improved productivity and content creation.

In line with the evolving nature of personal computing, the Spectre x360 14-inch and 16-inch laptops are positioned as personalized companions, catering to the demands of users in the hybrid work era. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, they are equipped to meet the dynamic requirements of users leading fast-paced hybrid lifestyles.

The new Spectre x360 laptops come equipped with a 9 MP camera featuring hardware-enabled low-light adjustment, ensuring clear calls regardless of the time of day. Additionally, they feature a dedicated AI chip that enhances security with features such as walk-away lock, wake on approach, and privacy alerts, safeguarding users against potential privacy breaches. The laptops also offer adaptive screen adjustments, including screen dimming and variable refresh rates, contributing to power efficiency and immersive performance. Moreover, automatic performance optimization adjusts fan noise and temperatures based on various factors such as applications being used, laptop placement, and battery status.

Display-wise, the new Spectre laptops boast an immersive experience with up to a 2.8K OLED screen, delivering sharper images and vibrant colors. The 16:10 aspect ratio allows users to view more content, while the display's refresh rate can adjust from 48 Hz to 120 Hz depending on the content being viewed. Additionally, the 16-inch model features the world's largest haptic touchpad for a Windows-based PC.

Furthermore, these laptops feature audio tuning by Poly and support Windows Studio effects for enhanced calls and videos, leveraging AI features like automatic framing and background blur for engaging connections.

The HP Spectre x360 14-inch and 16-inch laptops are available at HP World stores, HP Online store, and leading retail counters, with prices starting at Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,79,999 respectively, and come in Nightfall Black and Slate Blue colors (for the 14-inch model) and Nightfall Black (for the 16-inch model).