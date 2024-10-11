 Intel Core Ultra 200S desktop chipsets launched with big AI power boost and low power draw: All details | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Intel Core Ultra 200S desktop chipsets launched with big AI power boost and low power draw: All details

Intel Core Ultra 200S desktop chipsets launched with big AI power boost and low power draw: All details

Intel has arguably introduced the biggest desktop-class chipset overhaul in many years with the new Intel Core Ultra 200s chipsets. Here is everything you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 11 2024, 15:12 IST
Intel Core Ultra 200S desktop chipsets launched with big AI power boost and low power draw: All details
Intel Core Ultra 200s chipsets are here, and they pack a lot of AI punch. (Intel)

Intel Core Ultra 200S series desktop chipsets (codenamed Arrow Lake) have arrived, bringing AI PC technology to desktop-class computers. The flagship of the lot is the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, featuring five unlocked cores, eight performance cores, and 16 efficiency cores—allowing for a 14% improvement in performance compared to the previous generation in multi-threaded workloads. Here's all you need to know about the new chipsets.

Also Read: Apple making it easier to remove batteries, iPhone 17 Pro models to come with…

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹48,790₹78,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹35,300₹46,000
Buy now
Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹32,990
Check details
Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
  • Starfall Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹30,990
Check details

Intel Core Ultra 200S Desktop Chipsets: Key Features

Less Power Draw: Intel claims these new chipsets consume significantly less power, with up to 58% lower package power during everyday tasks and up to 165W lower system power during gaming.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Faster AI Performance: These chipsets are set to deliver 50% faster performance in AI creator applications compared to immediate competitors, according to Intel.

New AI NPU: The new AI NPU allows offloading of AI functions.

Overclocking Ease: Intel is introducing granular control for overclocking, with a top turbo frequency of 16.6 MHz for P and E cores, along with support for one-click overclocking.

Connectivity: These new chipsets come with 20 CPU PCIe 5.0 lanes, four PCIe 4.0 lanes, and support for two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and smart AP selection and switching.

Also Read: Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G with MediaTek chip for global market soon- All details

When Will the Intel Core Ultra 200S Chips Be Available?

Intel says that these new chipsets will be available at both online and offline retail outlets, as well as through OEM partners (desktop makers like Dell and more) from October 24 later this month. The top-end Intel Core Ultra 9 285K will cost $589, while the entry-level Intel Core Ultra 5 245KF starts at $294. 

Also Read: Google's cutting-edge Imagen 3 AI image generator is now free in Gemini - How it works

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 15:12 IST
Trending: asus vivobook s15 copilot+ pc review: setting a benchmark for arm-powered windows laptops apple likely to release m4 mac studio and mac pro models in 2025- all details apple october event may be postponed: know when m4 macs, ipad mini could launch hp elitebook ultra, omnibook x copilot plus ai laptops launched in india: check features, specs, price and more apple october event 2024: leaked m4 macbook pro 14 specs surface online, check details here asus vivobook s15 review: powerful ai laptop with good battery life and classy looks what is a copilot+ pc? all models, features, and india availability explained wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional alleged macbook pro m4 unboxed by russian youtuber ahead of official announcement: watch video amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer, screenshot releasing soon? Fans eye Take-Two's November earnings call for possible update
GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Consider Tonnage

Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets