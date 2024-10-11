Intel Core Ultra 200S series desktop chipsets (codenamed Arrow Lake) have arrived, bringing AI PC technology to desktop-class computers. The flagship of the lot is the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, featuring five unlocked cores, eight performance cores, and 16 efficiency cores—allowing for a 14% improvement in performance compared to the previous generation in multi-threaded workloads. Here's all you need to know about the new chipsets.

Intel Core Ultra 200S Desktop Chipsets: Key Features

Less Power Draw: Intel claims these new chipsets consume significantly less power, with up to 58% lower package power during everyday tasks and up to 165W lower system power during gaming.

Faster AI Performance: These chipsets are set to deliver 50% faster performance in AI creator applications compared to immediate competitors, according to Intel.

New AI NPU: The new AI NPU allows offloading of AI functions.

Overclocking Ease: Intel is introducing granular control for overclocking, with a top turbo frequency of 16.6 MHz for P and E cores, along with support for one-click overclocking.

Connectivity: These new chipsets come with 20 CPU PCIe 5.0 lanes, four PCIe 4.0 lanes, and support for two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and smart AP selection and switching.

When Will the Intel Core Ultra 200S Chips Be Available?

Intel says that these new chipsets will be available at both online and offline retail outlets, as well as through OEM partners (desktop makers like Dell and more) from October 24 later this month. The top-end Intel Core Ultra 9 285K will cost $589, while the entry-level Intel Core Ultra 5 245KF starts at $294.

