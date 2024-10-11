Apple making it easier to remove batteries, iPhone 17 Pro models to come with…

iPhone 17 series may make it easier to remove batteries, according to a recent leak. Unlike the current iPhone 16 Pro models, that rely on traditional stretch-release adhesive pull tabs, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus use a novel adhesive that can be loosened using a low-voltage electrical current from various sources, including a 9V battery or a USB-C charger.

As per a post by industry insider Majin Bu, the new electrical battery removal method will extend to all four models of the iPhone 17 series, which are expected to be unveiled next September. iPhone 17 series is said to comprise iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new iPhone 17 Air. Majin Bu has also shared an image showing the new adhesive in four different sizes, presumably tailored for each of the iPhone 17 models.

More about Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.62 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 big upgrades to expect in Apple mid-ranger

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

While no other sources have yet confirmed this rumour, the idea of an electrical battery removal system seems plausible and aligns with Apple's ongoing efforts to improve device sustainability and repairability. Majin Bu has a mixed reputation when it comes to Apple leaks; he accurately predicted the "Desert Titanium" colour for the iPhone 16 Pro models seven months prior to launch. However, some of his claims, such as the imminent release of an iPad 11 last year, have not materialised.

Also read: iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iPhone users can no longer downgrade to iOS 18

As anticipation builds for the iPhone 17 series, Apple enthusiasts will be keeping a close eye on further developments and official announcements regarding this innovative battery technology.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!