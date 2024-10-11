Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G with MediaTek chip for global market soon- All details

Xiaomi plans to expand its Redmi Note 14 series with a new 4G variant. The series made its debut in China last month, featuring the Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G, and Note 14 Pro Plus 5G. However, the company appears set to introduce the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G for the global market.

This information comes from a report by XiaomiTime, which uncovered the device listing in the IMEI database. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G is identified by the model number 24116RACCG. While the IMEI database does not provide detailed specifications, the report indicates that the device has the codename “Obsidian” and will use a MediaTek chip. However, the specific system-on-chip (SoC) remains unconfirmed. Notably, the 5G variant of the Note 14 Pro also relies on a MediaTek processor, specifically the Dimensity 7300 Ultra.

Previous Launch Patterns and Future Expectations

Redmi typically introduces 4G versions of its Note series globally. For example, last year, the company launched the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and the Note 13 Pro 4G with a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra chip. This year, the Note 14 Pro 5G and 4G versions will likely share most specifications aside from the chipsets.

Additionally, the report mentions that the global version of the base Note 14 may feature a Snapdragon chip, contrasting with the Dimensity 7025 chip found in the Chinese variant. The device will still support 5G connectivity, but the specific details about the Snapdragon chipset are not yet available. The source rates this information as 90% certain, suggesting some potential changes may occur.

Upcoming Model Numbers

The Note 14 series has appeared in the IMEI database with multiple model numbers - 24117RN76L, 24117RN76O, 24117RN76G, and 24117RN76E. It carries the codename “Tanzanite,” indicating further developments in the lineup.